DJ LIGHTON: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as of 31 december 2024.

LIGHTON LIGHTON: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as of 31 december 2024. 31-Jan-2025 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, 31 January 2025 INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2024 In accordance with articles L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code ("Code de commerce") and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial markets authority ("Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers"). Total number Total number Date of shares of voting rights 31/12/2024 6,162,966 10,671,624

About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts

SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN LIGHTON Investor Relations invest@lighton.ai Benjamin LEHARI lighton@seitosei-actifin.com KALAMARI SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN Media Relation Financial Media Relations Camille Bernisson - +33 7 64 44 14 49 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 Maroua Derdega - +33 7 63 77 73 20 jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com lighton@kalamari.agency

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: LIGHTON_PR_Nb_of_shares_31.12.2024 v.31.01.25

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: LIGHTON 2 rue de la Bourse 75002 Paris France E-mail: contact@lighton.ai Internet: www.lighton.ai Euronext Ticker: AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital EQS News ID: 2079209 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2079209 31-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2079209&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2025 11:40 ET (16:40 GMT)