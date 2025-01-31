2024 annual revenue: 2.286 K

Regulatory News:

Llama Group, specialist in digital audio monetization (ISIN code: BE0974334667 Ticker: ALLAM), publishes its 20241 revenue.

Llama Group SA announces that its consolidated revenue for 2024 is €2.286K, representing a 21% increase compared to the €1.891K revenue achieved in 2023.

Performance per entity

Jamendo: Sustained Growth Driven by Technological Optimization and New Contracts

Jamendo's revenue for 2024 reached € 2.107K, marking a 20% increase compared to 2023 (€ 1.773K). This growth is driven by two key factors:

Technological migration of the platform: The transition to a new technical environment in Q4 2024 enhanced the customer experience, leading to increased sales.



Signing of new strategic contracts : Jamendo secured agreements with major industry players, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence. This growth momentum, initiated at the end of the year, is expected to continue in 2025.

Winamp: A Structuring Phase Before Monetization

Revenue from the Winamp online platform remains marginal in the consolidated revenue for 2024. The launch of Winamp for Creators 2.0 during the year laid the groundwork for monetization in 2025, with advanced technical completion and a strategy focused on accelerating artist acquisition.

Bridger: Alignment with Winamp's Strategy

Bridger's revenue follows the same trend as Winamp. Copyright management, a service integrated into Winamp for Creators 2.0, will see its commercial launch aligned with that of the Winamp for Creators platform. Nevertheless, in 2024 alone, Bridger has already collected royalties for more than 30,000 works from over a thousand artists.

Hotmix: Encouraging Growth Momentum

Hotmix also experienced significant revenue growth in 2024, increasing from €111K in 2023 to €161K, a 45% rise. This growth is driven by a technical overhaul of the Hotmix website, offering an improved listening experience. We anticipate that this positive momentum will continue in 2025, supported by the launch of a mobile app in early February 2025 and a partnership strategy set to be deployed throughout the year.

Olivier Van Gulck, CFO : "The 2024 revenue is in line with our expectations and marks an initial progression compared to 2023. This year was dedicated to establishing the necessary technical foundations to drive commercial growth in 2025."

Winamp: A Unique Platform to Simplify Both Artists' Administrative Management and Their Monetization Streams

In 2024, LLAMA GROUP intensified the development of Winamp with the goal of connecting three key communities through a single platform:

Music artists and labels Collaborators that artists can recruit globally to help manage and monetize their work Content consumers

The new Winamp for Creators platform was launched in 2024.

This platform enables artists and labels to centralize all financial streams, find collaborators, share revenues with them, and publish content to generate new revenue streams.

As a global product, it will be the most comprehensive solution available to artists in the market.

The Winamp Product Line Includes Two Core Offerings:

Winamp for Creators A unique platform providing creators with monetization services, including music distribution, licensing through Jamendo, copyright management via Bridger, a fanzone, NFT creation, and the ability to recruit collaborators.

A unique platform providing creators with monetization services, including music distribution, licensing through Jamendo, copyright management via Bridger, a fanzone, NFT creation, and the ability to recruit collaborators. Winamp Player The iconic media player has been restructured and integrated into the new platform, offering a seamless music listening experience. Over time, the player will allow listeners to access the fanzone, an exclusive content space between artists and superfans. Additionally, it will aggregate multiple content types, including MP3s, podcasts, radio stations, audiobooks, and connections to select music services.

The success potential of our platform is significant, as it provides a concrete solution to the administrative and monetization challenges faced by artists today.

Next Meeting

April 30, 2025 Publication of the 2024 annual results

About Llama Group

Llama Group (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM) is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

1 Unaudited 2024 turnover

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250131085655/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com