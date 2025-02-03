Castelnau Group Ltd - Further issue of equity in relation to Farewill

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

Date: 03 February 2025

Castelnau Group Limited

("Castelnau" or the "Company")

Further issue of equity in relation to Farewill

On the 17 October 2024, the Company announced that its portfolio company Dignity, a leading end-of-life service provider in the UK, was acquiring Farewill Limited, an award-winning leader in digital end-of-life services.

As noted in the prior announcement, the acquisition will be financed through a share-for-share exchange, with the majority of Farewill shareholders becoming Castelnau shareholders. In exchange, Castelnau will acquire an additional 5.6 million shares in Valderrama Limited, the joint venture with Sir Peter Wood's SPWOne Limited that holds Castelnau's stake in Dignity. This transaction will increase Castelnau's ownership from 65% to 66% of Valderrama's issued share capital.

Castelnau today announces that, following FCA and SRA approval of the acquisition, the acquisition has completed, and 9,622,167 ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") have been issued, conditional upon admission ("Admission"), to the relevant Farewill shareholders. Application has been made for the Admission of such new Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, with Admission expected to take effect from 8.00 a.m. on 5th February 2025.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,451,589 Ordinary Shares, with no shares held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company will be 332,451,589. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Castelnau Group

Richard Brown - CEO

info@castelnaugroup.com

Phoenix Asset Management Limited

+44 (0) 208 600 0100

Gary Channon

Steve Tatters

Gina Bocek

Panmure Liberum Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Darren Vickers

Will King

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Caroline Merrell

Alex Winch

