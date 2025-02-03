DJ LIGHTON joins the OpenEuroLLM consortium to develop open source models for competitive and sovereign european artificial intelligence.

LIGHTON LIGHTON joins the OpenEuroLLM consortium to develop open source models for competitive and sovereign european artificial intelligence. 03-Feb-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Paris, February 3, 2025 LIGHTON JOINS THE OpenEuroLLM CONSORTIUM TO DEVELOP OPEN SOURCE MODELS FOR COMPETITIVE AND SOVEREIGN EUROPEAN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE LightOn, a leading European player in generative AI for enterprises, announces its participation in the OpenEuroLLM consortium launched on Monday, February 3. The consortium aims to develop open source multilingual and high-performance language models that will support the competitiveness and digital sovereignty of Europe. Bringing together 20 of the leading research institutions and AI companies in Europe, OpenEuroLLM is supported by the European Commission under the Digital Europe Program, which began on February 1, 2025. A European Consortium for Open Source In a global market for artificial intelligence, Europe is taking action with OpenEuroLLM. By relying on a community of AI and open source experts, OpenEuroLLM aims to democratize access to cutting-edge AI technologies for businesses and public services, while reinforcing the continent's digital sovereignty. This initiative highlights European expertise in AI, marking a new step in openness and community collaboration for innovation. "Europe has the talent and resources necessary to take a leading position in this global AI competition," explains Laurent Daudet, co-CEO and co-founder of LightOn. "To transform these efforts into a real strategic lever, Europe must not only capitalize on the AI Act, a true catalyst for innovation towards trustworthy AI, but also support a coordinated approach from its leaders. This is now possible thanks to the OpenEuroLLM consortium." LightOn, a Leading European Player for Sovereign AI A pioneer in AI in Europe, LightOn is distinguished by its expertise in training large language models. The company has already built a dozen open-source models, including the most recent ModernBert, downloaded over 4.8 million times over the past month. LightOn's Paradigm platform offers maximum flexibility and security to businesses by deploying directly into their infrastructure. By adopting this approach, LightOn enables organizations to benefit from the latest AI advancements through its contributions and use of open source. Deploying AI on their own servers, businesses can avoid closed models and better control their operational costs. This provides businesses with a solid alternative, strengthening their digital sovereignty and ability to innovate. "The frantic race for power is no longer the only path to follow. A new approach is emerging, favoring more economical but highly effective models to meet professional needs. The key is not so much raw performance as the relevance and accessibility of the tools. This conviction inspires our participation in OpenEuroLLM, embodying the ambition for European digital sovereignty through open source models," concludes Laurent Daudet. Full list of partners: Companies: LightOn, France Silo GenAI (AMD Silo AI), Finland Aleph Alpha Research, Germany Ellamind, Germany Fraunhofer, Germany Prompsit Language Engineering, Spain Universities and Research Organizations: Charles University, Institute of Formal and Applied Linguistics, Czechia (coordinator) Alliance for Language Technologies EDIC (ALT-EDIC), France Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands ELLIS Institute Tübingen, Germany Lindholmen Science Park (AI Sweden), Sweden University of Helsinki, Finland University of Oslo, Norway University of Turku, Finland University of Tübingen, Germany EuroHPC centres: Barcelona Supercomputing Center, Spain Cineca Interuniversity Consortium, Italy CSC - IT Center for Science, Finland Research Center Juelich, Germany Surf, Netherlands À propos de LightOn Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services. LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai Contacts SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN LIGHTON Investor Relations invest@lighton.ai Benjamin LEHARI lighton@seitosei-actifin.com KALAMARI SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN Media Relation Financial Media Relations Camille Bernisson - +33 7 64 44 14 49 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 Maroua Derdega - +33 7 63 77 73 20 jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com lighton@kalamari.agency

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_LightOn_OpenEuroLLM_ENG

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: LIGHTON 2 rue de la Bourse 75002 Paris France E-mail: contact@lighton.ai Internet: www.lighton.ai Euronext Ticker: AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2079329 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2079329 03-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2079329&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)