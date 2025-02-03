Anzeige
Montag, 03.02.2025
03.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
LIGHTON joins the OpenEuroLLM consortium to develop open source models for competitive and sovereign european artificial intelligence.

03-Feb-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Press Release 
Paris, February 3, 2025 
 
LIGHTON JOINS THE OpenEuroLLM CONSORTIUM TO DEVELOP OPEN SOURCE MODELS FOR COMPETITIVE AND SOVEREIGN EUROPEAN 
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE 
 
LightOn, a leading European player in generative AI for enterprises, announces its participation in the OpenEuroLLM 
consortium launched on Monday, February 3. The consortium aims to develop open source multilingual and high-performance 
language models that will support the competitiveness and digital sovereignty of Europe. Bringing together 20 of the 
leading research institutions and AI companies in Europe, OpenEuroLLM is supported by the European Commission under the 
Digital Europe Program, which began on February 1, 2025. 
A European Consortium for Open Source 
In a global market for artificial intelligence, Europe is taking action with OpenEuroLLM. 
By relying on a community of AI and open source experts, OpenEuroLLM aims to democratize access to cutting-edge AI 
technologies for businesses and public services, while reinforcing the continent's digital sovereignty. This initiative 
highlights European expertise in AI, marking a new step in openness and community collaboration for innovation. 
"Europe has the talent and resources necessary to take a leading position in this global AI competition," explains 
Laurent Daudet, co-CEO and co-founder of LightOn. "To transform these efforts into a real strategic lever, Europe must 
not only capitalize on the AI Act, a true catalyst for innovation towards trustworthy AI, but also support a 
coordinated approach from its leaders. This is now possible thanks to the OpenEuroLLM consortium." 
LightOn, a Leading European Player for Sovereign AI 
A pioneer in AI in Europe, LightOn is distinguished by its expertise in training large language models. The company has 
already built a dozen open-source models, including the most recent ModernBert, downloaded over 4.8 million times over 
the past month. LightOn's Paradigm platform offers maximum flexibility and security to businesses by deploying directly 
into their infrastructure. 
By adopting this approach, LightOn enables organizations to benefit from the latest AI advancements through its 
contributions and use of open source. Deploying AI on their own servers, businesses can avoid closed models and better 
control their operational costs. This provides businesses with a solid alternative, strengthening their digital 
sovereignty and ability to innovate. 
"The frantic race for power is no longer the only path to follow. A new approach is emerging, favoring more economical 
but highly effective models to meet professional needs. The key is not so much raw performance as the relevance and 
accessibility of the tools. This conviction inspires our participation in OpenEuroLLM, embodying the ambition for 
European digital sovereignty through open source models," concludes Laurent Daudet. 
 
 
Full list of partners: 
 
Companies: 
LightOn, France 
Silo GenAI (AMD Silo AI), Finland 
Aleph Alpha Research, Germany 
Ellamind, Germany 
Fraunhofer, Germany 
Prompsit Language Engineering, Spain 
 
Universities and Research Organizations: 
Charles University, Institute of Formal and Applied Linguistics, Czechia (coordinator) 
Alliance for Language Technologies EDIC (ALT-EDIC), France 
Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands 
ELLIS Institute Tübingen, Germany 
Lindholmen Science Park (AI Sweden), Sweden 
University of Helsinki, Finland 
University of Oslo, Norway 
University of Turku, Finland 
University of Tübingen, Germany 
 
EuroHPC centres: 
Barcelona Supercomputing Center, Spain 
Cineca Interuniversity Consortium, Italy 
CSC - IT Center for Science, Finland 
Research Center Juelich, Germany 
Surf, Netherlands 
À propos de LightOn 
Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a 
pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI 
while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, 
offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data 
for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public 
services. 
LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and 
PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai 
 
Contacts 
                   SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
LIGHTON                Investor Relations 
invest@lighton.ai           Benjamin LEHARI 
                   lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
KALAMARI 
                   SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
Media Relation            Financial Media Relations 
Camille Bernisson - +33 7 64 44 14 49 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
Maroua Derdega - +33 7 63 77 73 20  jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
lighton@kalamari.agency

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_LightOn_OpenEuroLLM_ENG 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
Euronext Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2079329 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2079329 03-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2079329&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
