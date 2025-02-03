DJ LIGHTON: FY 2024 Revenue.

LIGHTON LIGHTON: FY 2024 Revenue. 03-Feb-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, February 3, 2025 FY 2024 Revenue LightOn, a leading European player in generative AI for businesses, today published its sales figures for fiscal year 2024, ahead of schedule. Paradigm commercial launch initiated early 2024 Fiscal year 2023 was characterized by high but non-recurring revenues, mainly generated by Forge, its technological support for custom generative AI. 2024 has seen change in strategy with the beginning of Paradigm sales. Paradigm, the turnkey generative AI platform, has already been adopted by French large companies who have deployed it in an initial phase of testing and evaluation. In addition to this direct approach, LightOn has finalized two strategic partnerships with Orange Business and Hewlett Packard Enterprise over the year, allowing it to combine its generative AI software solution with the cloud or hardware offerings of these two major players. Paradigm: a business model based on software license The commercialization of Paradigm in 2024 as an annually renewable or multi-year software license (SaaS type) has enhanced the visibility and recurrence of LightOn's revenues. This model transition is bearing fruit with the number of clients doubling from 4 to 8 corporate clients between end-July and end-December 2024. Revenue and annual recurring revenue (ARR) at December 31, 2024 Total sales in 2024 amount to EUR1.1 million, generated entirely in France: -- 0.5 MEUR from Forge sales; -- 0.6 MEUR from Paradigm sales, including 0.1 MEUR of related services. Despite a sales acceleration on Paradigm throughout 2024, ARR at December 31, 2024 stands at EUR1.2 million, below the level that was anticipated at that date, i.e. double the ARR of EUR0.9 million known at July 31, 2024. This discrepancy, essentially linked to signature delays, does not call into question the current sales momentum. Revenue 2024 2023 Non audited, in KEUR Forge 455 7,868 Services 455 2,370 Licences 0 5,498 Paradigm 646 0 Services 108 0 Licenses 538 0 Other 28 98 Total Sales 1 ,129 7,966

2025: confirmation of the EUR6M ARR objective In 2025, the pace of deployments is expected to accelerate, driven by the growing adoption of generative AI by companies and organizations. In this context, LightOn confirms the anticipated ARR target of EUR6 million for 2025. To achieve this, LightOn will be able to rely on:

-- The launch of Luminous Lynx, a major update to its Paradigm platform, introducing agentic capabilities.The platform is now able to select and orchestrate the most suitable tools to replace tedious tasks with a new,simple, informative experience offering a significant technological leap to platform users;

-- Continuous, secure integration of the most advanced generative AI technologies on the market;

-- Strengthening sales by recruiting new staff and boosting the sales efforts of partners;

-- International deployment in Europe and the Middle East;

-- Prioritization of sectors handling large volumes of data, and of regulations and sector specificitiesimposing high sensitivity to confidentiality issue.

About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

