LIGHTON: FY 2024 Revenue.

Finanznachrichten News

DJ LIGHTON: FY 2024 Revenue. 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON: FY 2024 Revenue. 
03-Feb-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
Paris, February 3, 2025 
 
 
 
FY 2024 Revenue 
 
 
LightOn, a leading European player in generative AI for businesses, today published its sales figures for fiscal year 
2024, ahead of schedule. 
 
Paradigm commercial launch initiated early 2024 
Fiscal year 2023 was characterized by high but non-recurring revenues, mainly generated by Forge, its technological 
support for custom generative AI. 2024 has seen change in strategy with the beginning of Paradigm sales. 
Paradigm, the turnkey generative AI platform, has already been adopted by French large companies who have deployed it 
in an initial phase of testing and evaluation. 
In addition to this direct approach, LightOn has finalized two strategic partnerships with Orange Business and Hewlett 
Packard Enterprise over the year, allowing it to combine its generative AI software solution with the cloud or hardware 
offerings of these two major players. 
 
Paradigm: a business model based on software license 
The commercialization of Paradigm in 2024 as an annually renewable or multi-year software license (SaaS type) has 
enhanced the visibility and recurrence of LightOn's revenues. 
This model transition is bearing fruit with the number of clients doubling from 4 to 8 corporate clients between 
end-July and end-December 2024. 
 
Revenue and annual recurring revenue (ARR) at December 31, 2024 
Total sales in 2024 amount to EUR1.1 million, generated entirely in France: 
   -- 0.5 MEUR from Forge sales; 
   -- 0.6 MEUR from Paradigm sales, including 0.1 MEUR of related services. 
Despite a sales acceleration on Paradigm throughout 2024, ARR at December 31, 2024 stands at EUR1.2 million, below the 
level that was anticipated at that date, i.e. double the ARR of EUR0.9 million known at July 31, 2024. 
This discrepancy, essentially linked to signature delays, does not call into question the current sales momentum. 
 
Revenue       2024  2023 
Non audited, in KEUR 
Forge        455   7,868 
Services      455   2,370 
Licences      0    5,498 
Paradigm      646   0 
Services      108   0 
Licenses      538   0 
Other        28   98 
Total Sales     1 ,129 7,966

2025: confirmation of the EUR6M ARR objective In 2025, the pace of deployments is expected to accelerate, driven by the growing adoption of generative AI by companies and organizations. In this context, LightOn confirms the anticipated ARR target of EUR6 million for 2025. To achieve this, LightOn will be able to rely on:

-- The launch of Luminous Lynx, a major update to its Paradigm platform, introducing agentic capabilities.The platform is now able to select and orchestrate the most suitable tools to replace tedious tasks with a new,simple, informative experience offering a significant technological leap to platform users;

-- Continuous, secure integration of the most advanced generative AI technologies on the market;

-- Strengthening sales by recruiting new staff and boosting the sales efforts of partners;

-- International deployment in Europe and the Middle East;

-- Prioritization of sectors handling large volumes of data, and of regulations and sector specificitiesimposing high sensitivity to confidentiality issue.

About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai Contacts 

SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
LIGHTON                Investor Relations 
invest@lighton.ai           Benjamin LEHARI 
                   lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
KALAMARI 
                   SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
Media Relation            Financial Media Relations 
Camille Bernisson - +33 7 64 44 14 49 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
Maroua Derdega - +33 7 63 77 73 20  jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
lighton@kalamari.agency

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: LIGHTON_PR_Revenue_2024_EN 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
Euronext Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Information on annual revenues 
EQS News ID:   2079325 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2079325 03-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2079325&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.