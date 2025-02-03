Anzeige
Montag, 03.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Frankfurt
03.02.25
08:01 Uhr
0,035 Euro
+0,001
+1,47 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
03.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
Coinsilium Group Limited: Crypto Treasury Strategy Update

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Crypto Treasury Strategy Update 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Crypto Treasury Strategy Update 
03-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Crypto Treasury Strategy Update 
London, UK, 3 February 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and 
venture builder, is pleased to announce the following key developments: 
Highlights: 
   -- Subsidiary Rebrand: Coinsilium's wholly owned Gibraltar subsidiary, Nifty Labs Limited, has been renamed 
  Forza (Gibraltar) Limited to reflect its role as a dedicated entity for cryptocurrency treasury management. 
   -- Enhanced Treasury Focus: Forza will focus on managing Coinsilium's cryptocurrency treasury to optimise 
  the Company's holdings. 
   -- Strategic Advisory Support: Recently appointed advisors will bring valuable insights to strengthen 
  Forza's cryptocurrency treasury strategy. 
   -- Broader Market Opportunities: Coinsilium is assessing new opportunities for innovation in cryptocurrency 
  treasury solutions. 
Coinsilium is pleased to provide an update on its cryptocurrency treasury strategy, which includes significant 
developments within its Gibraltar-based subsidiary. As part of its strategic evolution, Nifty Labs Limited, the 
Company's wholly owned Gibraltar subsidiary, will undergo a name change to Forza (Gibraltar) Limited. 
This change reflects its new role as a specialised vehicle for managing Coinsilium's cryptocurrency treasury 
activities, with further developments to follow. It also reflects the Company's commitment to enhancing the management 
of its crypto treasury holdings and by leveraging the emerging trends and opportunities within the digital asset 
market, the Company aims to ensure its treasury strategy remains robust and forward-thinking. 
This follows on from the Company's announcement of 21 January 2025, reporting the appointment of James Van Straten and 
Clement Hecquet as strategic advisors to the Company. Their extensive expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping 
Forza's activities, guiding the Company's efforts to maximise the potential of its cryptocurrency holdings whilst also 
exploring new opportunities within this dynamic market. 
Beyond managing its own treasury, Coinsilium recognises the growing need for strategic solutions in the broader 
cryptocurrency treasury space and is also exploring opportunities to provide insights and services that can support the 
growing number of organisations considering their own cryptocurrency treasury adoption. This aligns with an emerging 
trend and highlights the significant long-term potential of this sector. 
To ensure compliance with Gibraltar's regulatory framework, Coinsilium has engaged Hassans International Law Firm. This 
appointment reflects the Company's dedication to adhering to high operational and legal standards as it implements its 
strategy. 
These developments mark an important step in Coinsilium's evolution, positioning the Company to capitalise on the 
increasing recognition of cryptocurrencies as a legitimate and strategic asset within treasury management. Further 
updates will be provided in due course as the strategy continues to unfold. 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited                   +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman              +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                 www.coinsilium.com 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                               +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)              +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
Nick Emerson 
Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) 
                               +44 203 179 5300 
Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

https://coinsilium.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  374163 
EQS News ID:  2079207 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2079207&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.