COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Crypto Treasury Strategy Update London, UK, 3 February 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is pleased to announce the following key developments: Highlights: -- Subsidiary Rebrand: Coinsilium's wholly owned Gibraltar subsidiary, Nifty Labs Limited, has been renamed Forza (Gibraltar) Limited to reflect its role as a dedicated entity for cryptocurrency treasury management. -- Enhanced Treasury Focus: Forza will focus on managing Coinsilium's cryptocurrency treasury to optimise the Company's holdings. -- Strategic Advisory Support: Recently appointed advisors will bring valuable insights to strengthen Forza's cryptocurrency treasury strategy. -- Broader Market Opportunities: Coinsilium is assessing new opportunities for innovation in cryptocurrency treasury solutions. Coinsilium is pleased to provide an update on its cryptocurrency treasury strategy, which includes significant developments within its Gibraltar-based subsidiary. As part of its strategic evolution, Nifty Labs Limited, the Company's wholly owned Gibraltar subsidiary, will undergo a name change to Forza (Gibraltar) Limited. This change reflects its new role as a specialised vehicle for managing Coinsilium's cryptocurrency treasury activities, with further developments to follow. It also reflects the Company's commitment to enhancing the management of its crypto treasury holdings and by leveraging the emerging trends and opportunities within the digital asset market, the Company aims to ensure its treasury strategy remains robust and forward-thinking. This follows on from the Company's announcement of 21 January 2025, reporting the appointment of James Van Straten and Clement Hecquet as strategic advisors to the Company. Their extensive expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping Forza's activities, guiding the Company's efforts to maximise the potential of its cryptocurrency holdings whilst also exploring new opportunities within this dynamic market. Beyond managing its own treasury, Coinsilium recognises the growing need for strategic solutions in the broader cryptocurrency treasury space and is also exploring opportunities to provide insights and services that can support the growing number of organisations considering their own cryptocurrency treasury adoption. This aligns with an emerging trend and highlights the significant long-term potential of this sector. To ensure compliance with Gibraltar's regulatory framework, Coinsilium has engaged Hassans International Law Firm. This appointment reflects the Company's dedication to adhering to high operational and legal standards as it implements its strategy. These developments mark an important step in Coinsilium's evolution, positioning the Company to capitalise on the increasing recognition of cryptocurrencies as a legitimate and strategic asset within treasury management. Further updates will be provided in due course as the strategy continues to unfold. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

https://coinsilium.com/

