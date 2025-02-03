Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.: Green Leaf Innovations Celebrates FDA's Decision to Halt Flavored Cigar Ban

Announces Expansion of (COCOA-MGE-Antalya) Flavored Cigar Line.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRLF), a leading innovator in premium Tobacco and specialty cigar products, applauds the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for halting its proposed ban on flavored cigars. This regulatory decision ensures continued consumer choice and paves the way for sustainable industry growth, allowing companies like Green Leaf Innovations to expand product offerings and innovation.

On January 21, 2025, the FDA formally withdrew its proposed rules that would have banned menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, citing ongoing review processes and external considerations. This decision marks a critical win for both the premium cigar industry and adult consumers who prefer flavored cigars. More details about the FDA's decision can be found in the agency's official update:

OIRA Conclusion of EO 12866 Regulatory Review

With this favorable development, Green Leaf Innovations is excited to announce the expansion of its premium flavored cigar line, including the highly anticipated (COCOA-MGE-Antalya) flavored cigars. The company is now increasing production capacity to meet growing demand while reinforcing its commitment to responsible marketing and compliance with regulatory guidelines.

"The FDA's latest decision represents a significant moment for our industry," said Roberto Mederos, CEO of Green Leaf Innovations. "We remain committed to delivering high-quality, responsibly crafted flavored cigars to adult consumers who appreciate variety in their smoking experiences. This regulatory clarity allows us to confidently move forward with expansion and innovation."

Flavored Cigar Market Size 2024-2028

The Flavored Cigar Market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.43 billion at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2023 and 2028. The flavored cigar market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the high appeal of these products among young adults. Customization and discounted prices are also key growth factors, making flavored cigars an attractive option for consumers seeking unique experiences. However, convincing veteran cigar consumers to switch to flavored cigars remains a challenge for market players. The trend toward personalized smoking experiences is expected to continue, with an increasing number of consumers looking for innovative and exotic flavors.

The market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing preference among young adults for unique and innovative smoking experiences. With hectic work schedules, people seek relaxation and enjoyment, making flavored cigars a popular choice. Infused flavors such as chocolate, strawberry, fruit, spices, herbs, coffee, and vanilla add to the appeal. These cigars are used for gifting purposes and as status symbols. These Hand-rolled cigars offer a more authentic smoking experience. Customization options allow cigar connoisseurs to mix and match flavors for social occasions. The fusion of flavors provides innovative sensory experiences, with limited edition flavors adding exclusivity.

Recent market research highlights that the flavored cigar industry is projected to experience continued growth in 2025, driven by increasing demand among Gen Z and millennial consumers who prefer specialty cigar flavors. Despite challenges such as supply chain disruptions, evolving regulations, and economic fluctuations, the market remains resilient and poised for expansion as companies refine their product offerings and adapt to digital consumer engagement strategies.

Green Leaf Innovations remains committed to responsible product development and compliance, ensuring that all flavored cigar products, meeting the highest quality standards while aligning with industry regulations.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. is a premier distributor of handmade premium cigars, including renowned brands such as MEDEROS, MAL.CRI.AO, COCOA (MGE Antalya) CUBANACAN and TABACALERA SERRANO and others. With a commitment to excellence, Green Leaf Innovations is dedicated to delivering the finest products to cigar enthusiasts across the United States. The company is proud to support legislative efforts that protect the integrity of the premium cigar industry.

For more information about Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (GRLF) and its latest product developments, please visit our websites http://www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow us on Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. $GRLF (@otcgrlf) / X. or contact:

For more information, press only:

Phone number: (800) 303-6268

Email: info@greenleafinnovation.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire