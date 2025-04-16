Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.: Green Leaf Innovations Reports Exponential Revenue Growth for 2024

SOFLO Acquisition Fuels 1,000% Sales Surge and Expansion Momentum.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCPK:GRLF), an emerging growth company specializing in the marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars and packaged tobacco products, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The Company reported a dramatic increase in annual revenue, climbing from $199,701 in 2023 to $2,366,955 in 2024-marking a more than 1,000% year-over-year surge. Fourth-quarter revenue also accelerated sharply, rising to $348,907 compared to $52,689 during the same period in the prior year.

This explosive top-line growth was primarily driven by the strategic acquisition of SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc., a leading wholesale cigar distributor with over 400 active accounts and a strong reputation for premium product offerings and operational efficiency. The acquisition provided an immediate revenue lift and positioned Green Leaf for broader market penetration and sustainable expansion.

"We view 2024 as a foundation year," said Roberto Mederos, CEO of Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. "The revenue growth speaks for itself. Our strategy of aggressive expansion, strategic partnerships, and scaling our wholesale distribution model is delivering. The losses incurred this year were anticipated and reflect our commitment to building the infrastructure necessary to operate at a national level. As revenue continues to scale, we expect these investments to normalize and margin performance to improve."

Looking ahead to 2025, Green Leaf enters the year with a strong wholesale pipeline, a growing customer base, and enhanced operational capacity. Management anticipates continued top-line growth, improved gross margins, and more favorable operating leverage. The Company is also actively evaluating additional strategic opportunities, including accretive acquisitions and joint ventures, aimed at accelerating momentum and enhancing shareholder value.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. is a premier distributor of handmade premium cigars, including renowned brands such as MEDEROS, MAL.CRI.AO, COCOA (MGE Antalya) CUBANACAN and TABACALERA SERRANO and others. With a commitment to excellence, Green Leaf Innovations is dedicated to delivering the finest products to cigar enthusiasts across the United States. The company is proud to support legislative efforts that protect the integrity of the premium cigar industry.

