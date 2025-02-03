EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: SAÏD BENRAHMA LOANED TO NEOM SC WITH OPTION TO BUY

Lyon, January 31, 2025

Olympique Lyonnais have announced the loan of striker Saïd Benrahma to Neom SC until 30 June. The loan comes with a compulsory purchase option in the event of the Saudi club's promotion to the top flight at the end of this season, worth €12m, plus a maximum €3m bonus.

Having arrived at the club in February 2024 from West Ham, Saïd Benrahma made 37 appearances in all competitions for Olympique Lyonnais, scoring six goals and providing ten assists. The Algerian international played an active role in the team's historic climb back up the L1 standings in the second half of the 2023/24 season.

At 29, Saïd Benrahma has opted for a new challenge by joining Neom SC, current leaders of the Saudi second division and serious contenders for promotion to the Saudi Pro League.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Saïd for his commitment and good humour, and wish him all the best for the rest of his career in Saudi Arabia.



EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com

Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN Code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

