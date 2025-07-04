EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: TRANSFER OF AMIN SARR TO HELLAS VERONA

Lyon, July 4, 2025 - 6.00 pm

Olympique Lyonnais announces that the Italian club Hellas Verona has exercised its purchase option, confirming the permanent transfer of Amin Sarr.

Having made 18 appearances for OL since January 2022, Amin Sarr joined Hellas Verona on loan last summer and played 32 matches in Serie A this season, scoring 4 goals.

The total transfer fee amounts to €5 million, including €1.5 million in bonuses, along with a 15% sell-on clause for any future transfer.

