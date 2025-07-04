EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: AGREEMENT WITH UEFA'S CLUB FINANCIAL CONTROL BODY

Lyon, July 4, 2025 - 8:00 pm

Having validated its financial viability procedure, Olympique Lyonnais has signed a 4-year settlement agreement covering the seasons 2025/26 to 2028/29 with UEFA's club financial control body.

This will enable the club to take part in the Europa League competition next season, subject to a favourable outcome to the appeal against the DNCG's decision.

The agreement includes a fixed financial penalty of €12.5 million, as well as conditional penalties of up to €37.5 million if Olympique Lyonnais fails to meet its financial commitments to return to financial equilibrium by 2028. In the event of failure to meet targets or commitments, the club risks exclusion from European competitions, but the agreement may be terminated earlier if the club achieves the financial targets before 2028.

OL would like to thank the UEFA representatives who assisted them in this procedure.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com Euronext Paris - compartiment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

Code ISIN: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Services de loisirs

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x2udaZhnlm6XyWxvYcdqa5RlnG2XmJbIm2iWlWZsZZmcmnCWlJuSmsrJZnJjnWtm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92860-efg-cp-uefa-agreement-04072025-eng.pdf