WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Subsidiary Soft-ex Launches M365 Analyzer

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative enterprise cyber security and mobile technology provider, announced that its subsidiary Soft-ex Communications has just launched M365 Analyzer solution for Microsoft clients.

This new M365 Analyzer solution delivers a unique dashboard, detailing volumes and costs with clear ROIs and actionable insights. The solution also includes a new License Management module to manage typical challenges of M365 optimization including purchased but unassigned licenses; unused or underutilized licenses; and duplicated licenses. Gartner has indicated that companies could achieve an average of 30% reduction in cost by more active management of their M365 licenses.

Tangible benefits for Enterprises include compelling cost savings by optimizing licenses and enhanced visibility to continually manage M365 subscriptions more effectively. Additional benefits include improved compliance and risk management, ensuring that licenses are used correctly and meet internal policy requirements and if required, reallocated to where they are needed most within the organization.

Ian Sparling CEO of Soft-ex stated: "We are delighted to launch this new solution at a time when companies are reassessing and optimizing their Microsoft infrastructure. For the channels and distributors of Microsoft Modern Workplace solutions, who also sell our M365 Analyzer solution, they can benefit from gaining incremental recurring revenue with increased margins and a solution which allows them to differentiate service offerings and achieve true customer loyalty."

Jin Kang, CEO of WidePoint added: "Soft-ex is constantly innovating. With much of the business world and government using Microsoft solutions, it is of significant value-add that Soft-ex now launches a solution to optimize this M365 landscape."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com

About Soft-ex

Soft-ex is part of the WidePoint Group. Soft-ex provides organizations with actionable intelligence to help extract value and derive opportunities from their communication and collaboration data. Backed by a growing roster of global partners, Soft-ex is trusted by organizations across the public and private sectors in over 90 countries. Headquartered in Ireland, Soft-ex is a Microsoft Gold partner. To learn about Soft-ex and M365 Analyzer or to schedule a demonstration, please contact sales@soft-ex.net or visit soft-ex.net.

