Montag, 03.02.2025
Warum diese Aktie sich im heutigen Goldmarkt abhebt…
WKN: A2JMQ2 | ISIN: SE0011090547
Frankfurt
03.02.25
08:31 Uhr
15,020 Euro
+0,040
+0,27 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2025 15:05 Uhr
Beijer Alma AB: Henrik Perbeck leaves as President & CEO of Beijer Alma

Finanznachrichten News

The Board of Directors of Beijer Alma AB and Henrik Perbeck agreed today that Henrik will leave Beijer Alma after seven years as President & CEO. The process of recruiting a new President & CEO will begin immediately.

Henrik will remain in his role until April 1, 2025, when Johnny Alvarsson, a member of Beijer Alma's Board of Directors, will take over as acting President & CEO until a new permanent President & CEO is appointed.

"Under Henrik's leadership, Beijer Alma has acquired companies corresponding to approximately SEK 2.7 billion in annual sales, including two strategic platform companies within Lesjöfors and several forward-looking acquisitions within Beijer Tech. In addition, Henrik has successfully refined the Group through the divestment of Habia Cable and strengthened the organization. Beijer Alma is well-equipped for the future. As we advance, the focus is continued growth and strengthened margins, and it is now the right time for a new CEO to run Beijer Alma forward. The Board thanks Henrik for the seven years we have had the opportunity to work together," says Johan Wall, Chairman of Beijer Alma.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Wall, Chairman. Phone: +46 (0) 18 15 71 60

This information is information that Beijer Alma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-03 15:05 CET.

