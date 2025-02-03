Beijer Alma AB: Beijer Alma announces preliminary revenue and earnings results for Q4 2024 and FY 2024

Beijer Alma AB presents preliminary results on net revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. Due to the announced CEO change within Beijer Alma, the information is published ahead of schedule. The full Year-end report for 2024 will be published on February 6, 2025.

Preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2024:

Net revenue increased by 7.6 percent and amounted to MSEK 1,823 (1,694).

Adjusted operating profit, EBIT, increased with MSEK 43 and amounted to MSEK 220 (177).

Adjusted operating margin, EBIT, increased to 12.1 percent (10.4).

Operating profit, EBIT, decreased with MSEK 36 and amounted to MSEK 205 (241).

Preliminary results for the full year 2024:

Net sales increased by 4.7 percent and amounted to MSEK 7,203 (6,882)

Adjusted operating profit, EBIT, increased with MSEK 60 and amounted to MSEK 923 (863).

Adjusted operating margin, EBIT, increased to 12.8 percent (12.5).

Operating profit, EBIT, increased with MSEK 150 and amounted to MSEK 1,091 (941).

A presentation of Beijer Alma's Year-end report for 2024 will be held on February 6, 2025, at 10:00 CET. For more information, please refer to the invitation published on January 23, 2025, and available on Beijer Alma

For further information:

CFO Johan Dufvenmark, phone: +46 18 15 71 60

This information is information that Beijer Alma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-03 15:06 CET.