BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) reported that its third quarter adjusted EBITDAaL increased by 2.2% on an organic basis to 2.8 billion euros. Total revenue increased by 5.0% to 9.8 billion euros. Service revenue grew by 5.6% to 7.9 billion euros, and on an organic basis increased 5.2%.Looking forward, the Group said it is on track to deliver Group adjusted EBITDAaL of approximately 11 billion euros, and Group adjusted free cash flow of at least 2.4 billion euros.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX