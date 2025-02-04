EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): Conference

Invitation to the Conference Call for Investors, Analysts and Media



04.02.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST





Zurich, 4 February 2025

Invitation to the Conference Call for Investors, Analysts and Media

Ladies and Gentlemen,



We cordially invite you to attend our 2024 Annual Results Conference Call.



Date / TimeWednesday, 5 March 2025 at 09h00 am CET



SpeakersRoni Greenbaum, Chairman

Arik Parizer, CEO

Valérie Scholtes, CFO



We kindly ask you to pre-register in advance for the call, by clicking HERE . Once you register, you will receive personalised dial-in numbers, passcode and PIN via email.



Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes before the beginning of the call, using the access details indicated in the email.



Should you have any issues with the registration, please call the following number on the day of the conference call 10 to 15 minutes before the event: +41 58 310 50 00



EPIC Suisse AG will publish its Annual Report 2024 and the 2024 Annual Results Press Release on 5 March 2025, at 06h45 am CET. At the same time the presentation slides for the conference call will be available for download at https://ir.epic.ch/en/investor-analyst-presentations/



We look forward to your participation.



Best regards,

Arik Parizer

CEO





Contact information



Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch





About EPIC Suisse AG



EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of about CHF 1.6 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch Additional features:



File: Invitation (PDF)





End of Media Release

