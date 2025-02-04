Exsitec Holding AB: Exsitec Holding AB (publ) Year End Report, January - December 2024

October - December

Net sales amounted to MSEK 227 (MSEK 211), rendering a net sales growth of 7 percent

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 30 (MSEK 45), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 13.3 percent (21.2)

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 21 (38)

Earnings per share before dilution and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.95 (2.16) and SEK 0.95 (2.10) respectively

Recurring net revenue from software LTM amounted to MSEK 184 (140)

Average number of employees during the period amounted to 647 (534)

January - December

Net sales amounted to MSEK 811 (751), rendering a net sales growth of 8 percent

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 121 (133), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 14.9 percent (17.8)

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 90 (101)

Earnings per share before dilution and after dilution amounted to SEK 4.40 (5.48) and SEK 4.40 (5.28) respectively

Average number of employees during the period amounted to 580 (522)

The board proposes a dividend of 1.75 SEK (1.75) per share.

Significant events

Exsitec's CEO asks the board to seek a replacement

Exsitec appoints Niklas Ek as Group CEO

Exsitec ApS acquires customer base from industry peer ECIT Consulting A/S

Exsitec AB acquires BrightCom Solutions AB

Read the entire report in the attached PDF.



On Tuesday, February 4th, at 10.00 CET, analysts, investors, media, and other interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where the interim report will be presented. The presentation will be held in English. You can find the link to the webcast on Exsitec's website.

About Exsitec

Exsitec are experts in digital solutions that make a difference in the customer's business. By combining selected systems and services into a functioning whole, Exsitec creates the conditions for each customer to reach their business goals. The organization is located in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland with 600 ambitious and curious employees who together have combined competence in IT, business management and business development. www.exsitec.se

The share is traded under the ticker EXS. The Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

For more information, contact:

Carl Arnesson, Chief Financial Officer

Hampus Strandqvist, Head of M&A / Investor Relations

Phone: +46-10-333 33 00

Email: ir@exsitec.se

This information is information that Exsitec Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-04 08:00 CET.