Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies Completes First Shipment to Leading European Rail Company and Secures Additional Purchase Orders

Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:TDRK) a leading innovator in advanced composite materials, is proud to announce the successful completion of its first shipment to one of the top companies in the European rail industry. This milestone marks a significant achievement in Tiderock's commitment to expanding its global footprint and delivering high-performance solutions to critical infrastructure sectors.

Building on this success, Tiderock Companies has recently received additional purchase orders from the same prominent rail company, underscoring the growing demand for Tiderock's cutting-edge composite products. These new orders reflect the trust and confidence that leading industry players place in Tiderock's ability to deliver superior quality and innovative materials that meet the stringent demands of the rail sector.

Tiderock Composites is dedicated to serving the rail, marine, aerospace and hospitality industries with state-of-the-art composite solutions that enhance performance, safety, and sustainability. Through continuous innovation and a commitment to excellence, Tiderock aims to be the preferred partner for organizations seeking reliable, high-quality materials in demanding environments.

"We are thrilled to have completed our first shipment to a key player in the European rail industry and to have secured additional purchase orders," said Gary Haresign, Manufacturing Director of Tiderock Composites. "This achievement not only highlights the strength and reliability of our products but also reinforces our commitment to supporting the rail, marine, and aerospace industries with advanced composite materials."

To learn more about Tiderock Composites and its innovative composite solutions, please visit www.tiderockcomposites.com or contact enquiries@tiderockcomposites.com or call +44 1526 343790

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies is a diversified investment and advisory services company, infrastructure, and private equity. Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: TDRK) is headquartered in Boston, MA., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433.

About Tiderock Composites Limited: Tiderock Composites Limited specializes in the production of high-quality Phenolic, Epoxy, and Polyester Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber reinforced plastic moldings. With a diverse product portfolio, Tiderock Composites proudly serves a range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, marine, rail, and construction, bringing innovation and excellence to each sector. Tiderock Composites contact information can be found at www.tiderockcomposites.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

For more information:

Tiderock Companies, Inc.

711 Atlantic Avenue, Floor 6

Boston, MA 02111

