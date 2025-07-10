Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies Approved as Vendor to Major EU Rail Line with £500 Million Expansion Plan

Vendor Approval Positions Tiderock for Multi-Year Revenue Stream from £500M EU Rail Modernization

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Tiderock Companies (OTC:TDRK), wholly owned subsidiary Tiderock Composites, a leading provider of advanced phenolic FRP (Fiber Reinforced Polymer) composite solutions, is pleased to announce it has been formally approved as a vendor to one of the largest rail lines in the European Union. This approval marks a significant milestone in Tiderock's strategic growth and positions the company to participate in a major infrastructure and transportation initiative projected to exceed £500 million over the next 15 years.

The rail line, which serves as a cornerstone of the EU's regional transportation network, is embarking on an ambitious plan to purchase new trains and expand its supporting infrastructure. Tiderock Composites' inclusion as an approved vendor reflects the growing demand for advanced lightweight materials that offer superior fire resistance, durability, and long lifecycle performance-critical criteria in modern rail manufacturing and refurbishment projects.

"This is a pivotal win for Tiderock," said Adam Rooney, Sales Director of Tiderock Composites. "Our phenolic FRP solutions are uniquely engineered for the transportation sector, particularly where safety, weight reduction, and sustainability are paramount. We are proud to be selected as a trusted vendor and look forward to playing a key role in the modernization of the EU's rail system."

Tiderock's vendor approval reinforces the company's strategic commitment to serving global transportation markets while continuing to rebuild and expand customer relationships. This development follows a period of accelerated engagement with both new and returning clients, and forms part of a broader growth strategy that includes potential M&A activity and an expanded footprint across Europe.

As Tiderock prepares for increased production and project delivery, it continues to engage with additional manufacturers and transportation agencies, leveraging its technical expertise and innovative product range.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC: TDRK) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and growing undervalued or underperforming businesses in manufacturing, sustainability, and industrial innovation. The Company's strategy combines operational restructuring with long-term value creation through acquisitions and industry partnerships.

About Tiderock Composites

Tiderock Composites is a UK-based manufacturer specializing in phenolic FRP composite solutions for rail, marine, and industrial sectors. Known for its fire-resistant, lightweight, and environmentally resilient materials, Tiderock supports the advancement of safer and more sustainable transportation infrastructure. www.tiderockcomposites.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. Tiderock Companies disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

