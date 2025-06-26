Tiderock Companies, Inc. Pursues Strategic Acquisition of Premier Composites Ltd., Expanding Global Footprint in High-Growth Advanced Materials Market

Letter of Interest to Acquire 33-Year Composite Industry Leader Positions Tiderock for Global Expansion, Revenue Growth, and Enhanced Shareholder Value

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC PINK:TDRK), a growth-driven holding company focused on sustainable manufacturing and infrastructure, is excited to announce it has submitted a formal letter of interest to acquire Premier Composites Ltd., a UK-based industry leader in fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) solutions with over 33 years of operational excellence.

This potential acquisition represents a significant leap forward in Tiderock's strategy to build a multi-national composites platform serving the transportation, infrastructure, and energy sectors-markets projected to grow substantially in the coming decade.

Premier Composites Ltd. has built a trusted reputation across Europe, delivering precision-engineered composite products to some of the most prominent clients in the automotive, rail, and construction sectors. With deep technical expertise and a proven production base, Premier is positioned as a cornerstone asset for scaling Tiderock's capabilities.

"We're excited about the possibilities this acquisition presents," said William Waldrop, Director of Tiderock Companies. "Premier's track record, combined with our strategic vision and capital markets access, creates a powerful opportunity to accelerate growth, expand capacity, add key clients, and unlock value for our shareholders."

Tiderock's acquisition strategy targets scalable, cash-flow-positive businesses that align with megatrends like lightweight materials, infrastructure modernization, and the shift towards sustainable manufacturing. The company believes that integrating Premier Composites will allow it to rapidly expand its European manufacturing footprint and offer vertically integrated solutions to global customers.

This transaction is part of a broader initiative by Tiderock to capitalize on the fragmented composites market and position itself as a leading player in next-generation manufacturing technologies.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.:

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC PINK:TDRK) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and scaling innovative businesses in advanced manufacturing, composite materials, and sustainable industrial solutions. Through strategic investments and operational leadership, Tiderock is building a global manufacturing company positioned to meet the evolving demands of modern infrastructure, transportation, and clean technology markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the Company's growth strategy, uplisting plans, financial audit, and acquisition activity. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Tiderock Companies disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

