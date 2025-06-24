Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies Targets Growth in $25 Billion FRP Composites Industry with Strategic M&A and Operational Momentum

Revitalizing Industrial Assets and Scaling Through Strategic Acquisitions

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTCID:TDRK), a diversified holding company focused on growth through operational revitalization and strategic acquisitions, today shared a corporate update highlighting progress achieved through the first two quarters of 2025, and its ongoing efforts to scale through expanded client engagement, governance enhancements, and targeted merger and acquisition initiatives.

Following its acquisition and relaunch of Tiderock Composites, the Company has made significant strides in stabilizing operations, re-engaging historical customers, and onboarding new clients in the transportation, marine, and industrial sectors. The first half of 2025 has been focused on reestablishing trust, ensuring delivery reliability, and modernizing production processes to better support the demands of high-performance FRP (fiber-reinforced polymer) composite applications.

"As we reach the mid-year mark, we're encouraged by the traction we've gained rebuilding key relationships and expanding our customer base," said Adam Rooney, Director of Sales of Tiderock Companies. "We are proving our ability to revitalize legacy operations, while positioning ourselves as a dependable, forward-looking partner in specialized manufacturing."

Governance and Uplisting Initiatives

In line with its commitment to greater transparency and capital markets access, Tiderock has identified an independent PCAOB-registered audit firm to begin the audit process for its financial statements. This is a key step in the Company's objective of becoming a fully reporting SEC filer and pursuing an uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market.

Merger and Acquisition and Strategic Expansion

In addition to internal progress, the Company is actively advancing its M&A strategy, targeting profitable and synergistic manufacturing businesses in the FRP composites sector as well as other high-value industrial segments. Discussions are currently underway with several U.S. and European manufacturers that align with Tiderock's vision of building a scalable platform of specialty producers focused on quality, reliability, and innovation.

"Our acquisition strategy is centered around identifying businesses with solid fundamentals that can benefit from renewed investment, operational focus, and integrated sales support," added Mr. Fore. "We see opportunity not only in composites but also across related engineered materials and specialty manufacturing sectors."

Tiderock will provide additional updates on audit progress, uplisting plans, and acquisition activity throughout the second half of 2025.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC: TDRK) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and growing undervalued or underperforming businesses in manufacturing, sustainability, and industrial innovation. The Company's strategy combines operational restructuring with long-term value creation through acquisitions and industry partnerships.

