Dienstag, 04.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
CES 2025: Wie ein €80M Robotikunternehmen 4 Milliarden Medienimpressionen eroberte!!
Figeac Aéro: Figeac Aéro North America Drives Further Local Growth With A New Business Jet Win With GKN Aerospace

Finanznachrichten News

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO NORTH AMERICA DRIVES FURTHER LOCAL GROWTH WITH A NEW BUSINESS JET WIN WITH GKN AEROSPACE 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO NORTH AMERICA DRIVES FURTHER LOCAL GROWTH WITH A NEW BUSINESS JET WIN WITH GKN AEROSPACE 
04-Feb-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO NORTH AMERICA DRIVES further local growth with a new business jet win with gkn aerospace 
 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announced that its 
U.S-based subsidiary, FIGEAC AÉRO North America, has been awarded a new contract by GKN Aerospace, covering wing skins 
for the Gulfstream G500 business jet programme. At current production rates, contract value is estimated to be over USD5 
million. 
 
EXPERTISE DRIVING LOCAL GROWTH 
Leveraging its expertise in advanced technical processes, FIGEAC AÉRO North America will provide GKN Aerospace with 
highly complex shot-peen forming and processing services for the production of large-size lower wing skins for the 
Gulfstream G500 business jet. Such complexity demonstrates the advanced capabilities and unique skillset the Group has 
been able to deploy and maintain at each and every facility across the globe, enabling it to deliver local growth. 
This achievement further highlights FIGEAC AÉRO North America's ability to build strong relationships with its 
customers, as a highly responsive supplier. Its position as a local trusted partner and the Group's global reach will 
be key to driving further growth in the extensive North American market. 
 
 
STRONG DEVELOPMENTS & STRATEGIC GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA 
Production related to the contract has already begun. Based on current build rates and a five-year duration, it is 
expected to generate USD1 million in annual revenue. It is making use of existing capacity and will therefore require no 
significant investments. 
Alongside the recent defense sector contract, this new agreement solidifies FIGEAC AÉRO's strategy for profitable 
growth in North America. Such developments further reinforce FIGEAC AÉRO's confidence in achieving its ambitious PILOT 
28 new business objective. 
 
 
TO receive upcoming news of the FIgeac AERO Group, 
subscribe for free here 
 
 
 
 
About Figeac AÉro 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and 
hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in 
France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR397.2 million in the year 
to 31 March 2024. 
 
Figeac AÉro contacts 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 
 
Simon Derbanne 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
Tel: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
Email: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20250203_FANA GKN_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2080307 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2080307 04-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2025 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
