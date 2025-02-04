DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO NORTH AMERICA DRIVES FURTHER LOCAL GROWTH WITH A NEW BUSINESS JET WIN WITH GKN AEROSPACE

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO NORTH AMERICA DRIVES FURTHER LOCAL GROWTH WITH A NEW BUSINESS JET WIN WITH GKN AEROSPACE 04-Feb-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIGEAC AÉRO NORTH AMERICA DRIVES further local growth with a new business jet win with gkn aerospace FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announced that its U.S-based subsidiary, FIGEAC AÉRO North America, has been awarded a new contract by GKN Aerospace, covering wing skins for the Gulfstream G500 business jet programme. At current production rates, contract value is estimated to be over USD5 million. EXPERTISE DRIVING LOCAL GROWTH Leveraging its expertise in advanced technical processes, FIGEAC AÉRO North America will provide GKN Aerospace with highly complex shot-peen forming and processing services for the production of large-size lower wing skins for the Gulfstream G500 business jet. Such complexity demonstrates the advanced capabilities and unique skillset the Group has been able to deploy and maintain at each and every facility across the globe, enabling it to deliver local growth. This achievement further highlights FIGEAC AÉRO North America's ability to build strong relationships with its customers, as a highly responsive supplier. Its position as a local trusted partner and the Group's global reach will be key to driving further growth in the extensive North American market. STRONG DEVELOPMENTS & STRATEGIC GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA Production related to the contract has already begun. Based on current build rates and a five-year duration, it is expected to generate USD1 million in annual revenue. It is making use of existing capacity and will therefore require no significant investments. Alongside the recent defense sector contract, this new agreement solidifies FIGEAC AÉRO's strategy for profitable growth in North America. Such developments further reinforce FIGEAC AÉRO's confidence in achieving its ambitious PILOT 28 new business objective. TO receive upcoming news of the FIgeac AERO Group, subscribe for free here About Figeac AÉro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR397.2 million in the year to 31 March 2024. Figeac AÉro contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs Tel: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 Email: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20250203_FANA GKN_EN_vdef =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2080307 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

