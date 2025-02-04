HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS IS RECOGNIZED "KEY INNOVATOR" BY THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION

Grenoble, 4 February 2025 - HRS, French designer and manufacturer, and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces that it has been recognized "Key innovator" by the European Commission's "Innovation Radar" jury, for its significant and decisive contributions to the RHeaDHy and H2REF-DEMO strategic projects, funded by the Horizon Europe programme. This award is a true recognition of the unique technological expertise developed within the company over many years. It reinforces the company's position as European leader in the hydrogen refueling infrastructure market, with innovations designed to accelerate the penetration of hydrogen mobility.

The RHeaDHy project aims to promote the development of high-performance hydrogen refueling solutions for heavy vehicles, in particular for freight transport. The innovation developed by HRS will enable stations to be designed for ultra-fast refueling (100kg of hydrogen in less than 10 minutes, with a flow rate of up to 300g/s at 700 bar). This technology will enable HRS to position itself as a key player in the fast-growing low-carbon freight transport segment. The expected increase in investment in sustainable transport infrastructure in Europe offers significant growth prospects, with high value-added contracts for the installation, maintenance and operation of the stations.

The H2REF-DEMO project revolutionizes the approach to hydrogen refueling with an innovative compression solution coupled with direct filling. The aim of this project is to multiply compression capacity by five, while increasing filling performance. These innovations enhance the competitiveness of HRS solutions by lowering station installation and operating costs. This should translate into higher sales volumes and profit margins, while opening up new international markets, particularly in densely populated urban areas.

Innovation Radar has also granted the two HRS innovations the "Tech Ready" status, which designates the final stage before the technology is ready for commercialization, and anticipates significant market demand for these technologies.

By placing HRS among the 2 and 3 key contributors respectively to the H2REF-DEMO and RHeaDHy projects (comprising 8 and 9 players respectively), the "Innovation Radar" jury has recognized the company's decisive role in these two projects that are shaping the hydrogen industry in Europe. This double designation as a "key innovator" recognizes the unique technological expertise of HRS and its ability to propose innovative solutions at European level. It will therefore help to strengthen HRS 's sustainable competitive advantage, demonstrating its ability to develop innovations with high monetization potential.

This double recognition as a "Key innovator" is an important strategic lever for the development of HRS, in a European hydrogen market that continues to be supported by ambitious public policies, particularly in the areas of heavy transport and urban infrastructure. As a result, HRS is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the numerous commercial opportunities arising from the development of hydrogen infrastructures.

Hassen Rachedi, founder and CEO of HRS, said : "We are very pleased and proud to receive these distinctions, which once again demonstrate our technological expertise, unique in Europe, and our commitment to decarbonized mobility using hydrogen. HRS is thus confirming its position as a key player in innovation in the hydrogen sector. These awards come after the development of our two new offerings, the Filling Center and the Export Trailer, in the 1st half of 2024-2025, and the announcement of our strategic partnership with Toyota Motor Europe and Engie to develop Twin Mid Flow (TMF) technology. All these innovative solutions strengthen the confidence of our partners and investors, while consolidating our leadership in the hydrogen market".

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is a world leader in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning, HRS boasts state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS has a hydrogen agnostic approach, allowing the use of any type of hydrogen (green, blue, grey, etc.). Our stations are compatible with all hydrogen production solutions and independent of manufacturers. This flexibility enables customers to choose the hydrogen supplier best suited to their needs in terms of cost, availability and carbon footprint.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with twenty-eight stations ranging from 200 kg to 1 ton/day, representing a cumulative capacity of over 6 tons/day. All station terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS.

For further information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

ABOUT H2REF-DEMO

The H2REF-DEMO (Hydraulic compression for high capacity hydrogen refueling station Demonstration) project aims to develop and increase by a factor of 5 the innovative compression concept developed in H2REF[i]in order to meet the needs of large vehicle refueling applications requiring the distribution of hydrogen at rates of hundreds of kg/h.

Consortium members: Faber Industrie Spa, Hydac Technology Gmbh, Université de Technologie de Compiègne, H2nova, Universita Degli Studi Di Modena E Reggio Emilia

The H2REF-DEMO project was funded by the Clean Hydrogen Partnership under grant agreement no. 101101517, with support from the European Union's Horizon Europe research and innovation program.

Public information on the H2-REF-DEMO project

ABOUT RHeaDHy

The EU-funded RHeaDHy (Refueling Heavy Duty with very High flow Hydrogen) project aims to develop high-performance hydrogen refueling stations for heavy-duty vehicles. The project focuses on creating and testing new protocols for refueling 700-bar hydrogen trucks with 100 kg of hydrogen in 10 minutes.

The project is part of the EU's efforts to decarbonize freight transport and support the hydrogen truck market by establishing a strong network of refueling stations.

Consortium members: Engie, Zentrum Fur Brennstoffzellen-Technik Gmbh, Lauda, Faurecia, Alfa Laval Vicarb, Tescom Europe Gmbh, Emerson, Benkei.

The RHeaDHy project was funded by the Clean Hydrogen Partnership under grant agreement no. 101101443, with support from the European Union's Horizon Europe research and innovation program.

Public information on the Horizon Europe RHeaDHy project

