ABEO: stable revenue for the first 9 months of 2024/25, despite a slight decline in Q3 to EUR 59.5m; dynamic order intake up 6.4% at 31/12/2024

ABEO, a leading global supplier of sports and leisure equipment, today announces its revenue and order intake for the first nine months to 31 December 2024.

€m

Unaudited 2024/2025 2023/20241 Change Change LFL2 Q3 revenue 59.5 60.8 -2.1% -2.7% Sports 32.1 34.2 -6.0% -6.4% Sportainment & Climbing 12.5 11.5 +8.3% +7.4% Changing Rooms 14.9 15.1 -1.2% -1.8% 9-month revenue 183.4 184.2 -0.4% -0.7% Sports 100.8 98.3 +2.5% +2.3% Sportainment & Climbing 33.5 36.8 -9.0% -9.5% Changing Rooms 49.1 49.0 +0.2% -0.2% YTD order intake 31/123 197.7 185.8 +6.4% +6.1%

2023/24 revenue as presented and commented upon herein has been restated for the impact of the disposal of ABEO's stake in Vogoscope, in accordance with IFRS 5 refers to the change in revenue over a comparable period and at constant consolidation scope, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations. non-financial data - to measure the sales momentum of its business activities, the Group uses the quantified amount of its order intake over a given period, inter alia. The sales momentum indicator represents the aggregate value of all orders booked over the relevant period, as compared to the same period for the previous financial year

ABEO posted consolidated Q3 2024/25 revenue of €59.5m, down slightly by 2.1% (down 2.7% like-for-like) versus Q3 2023/24. The currency loss was 0.6%. Despite a temporary slowdown in the Sports division, the Group is benefiting from the positive momentum of the Sportainment & Climbing division, driven by the continued strong growth of Fun Spot in the third quarter.

Following positive growth in the first half of the year, the Sports division suffered a short-lived slowdown in Q3 2024/25, posting revenue of €32.1m, down 6.0% (down 6.4% like-for-like), partly due to some projects postponed. However, over the nine months to 31 December 2024, the division remained up by 2.5% and is forecasting a better Q4 performance than in Q3, underpinned by the expected catch-up and continued robust order intake.

The Sportainment & Climbing division posted Q3 2024/25 revenue of €12.5m, up 8.3% (up 7.4% like-for-like) compared with the same period last year, partially offsetting the year-to-date slowdown in activity. This performance was driven by a return to growth in the recreational and sports climbing walls business (up 2.3%) and by the solid momentum of Fun Spot's activities in the United States, which recorded a sharp 48.7% increase in revenue over the period, reaffirming the effectiveness of the turnaround measures implemented over the past year. Bolstered by a strong order intake, the fourth quarter should also continue on a growth trajectory.

Lastly, amid a sluggish economic climate, accentuated by the lack of political visibility in France, the Changing Rooms division posted a slight decline in sales over Q3 2024/25 (down 1.2% and down 1.8% like-for-like). Over 9 months, revenue was stable compared with the previous year, with other European countries offsetting the lack of vigour in the domestic market.

As a result, cumulative revenue for the first 9 months of 2024/25 came to €183.4m, almost unchanged from the same period last year.

Trends and outlook

Business activity at 31 December 2024 remained buoyant, with order intake reaching €197.7m, up 6.4% compared with 31 December 2023 (up 6.1% like-for-like). This momentum underpins the Group's ambitions, particularly for the fourth quarter, as it aims to deliver another year of growth.

On course for Los Angeles 2028

In the medium term, ABEO will be able to build on its recent success in signing strategic partnerships for major sporting events.

Accordingly, Schelde Sports and EP Climbing have renewed their partnerships with the international federations of their respective disciplines, extending their collaboration until 2028. These partnerships will enable ABEO, through its brands, to once again be present on the international stage at the next Olympic Games, through the basketball and climbing events.



Upcoming event

13 May 2025 - 2024/25 revenue (after close of trading)

ABOUT ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted revenue of € 248.4 million for the year ended 31 March 2024, 73% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,446 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects for professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.



Contacts

For any questions relating to this press release or the ABEO Group, please contact ACTUS finance & communication

Investor relations - Corinne Puissant investor@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77

Press relations - Serena Boni presse@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

