Trane Technologies: Trane Expands Thermal Management System Capabilities

Trane®- by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, proudly announces the expansion of its advanced thermal management systems tailored for mission critical environments. A global leader and trusted advisor in sustainable thermal management systems for commercial buildings and mission critical infrastructure, Trane is bolstering its data center thermal management systems with new liquid cooling capabilities and introducing the Trane Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU).

"We're excited to extend our thermal management systems offerings, testing, modeling and service leadership to include liquid cooling for our mission critical customers" said Steve Obstein, Vice President and General Manager, Data Centers & High-Tech, Trane Technologies. "We are redefining thermal management systems and optimization to deliver consistent and reliable thermal management tailored for mission critical environments."

Trane liquid cooling solutions are engineered to provide precise thermal management by helping to control the delivery and return of coolant to IT racks and are specifically designed to handle high-performance workloads while significantly reducing energy consumption. Tested, validated, and certified, Trane's thermal management systems deliver optimized performance, driving energy efficiency and lowering operational costs.

Trane's 1MW Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) with up to 1350kWs is an ideal solution for data center environments seeking to implement direct-to-chip solutions as they shift to hybrid cooling. The Trane CDU leverages proven LiquidStack® technology to enhance Trane's comprehensive thermal management capabilities. This advanced system not only provides precise thermal management by controlling the delivery and return of coolant to IT racks but also integrates seamlessly with Trane's high-efficiency chillers. This integration optimizes performance for one of the key consumers of utility within the thermal management system, ensuring optimal energy efficiency. By combining cutting-edge liquid cooling technology with advanced system design, Trane is setting a new standard in sustainable and efficient thermal management for mission-critical environments.

"I'm thrilled that Trane is bringing LiquidStack high-performance CDU technology to its global network of customers seeking to uplevel their cooling strategies to meet the extraordinary heat rejection needs of AI," said Joe Capes, CEO, LiquidStack.

