PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Credit Agricole Group (CRARF.PK, CDA.L, ACA.PA), a French banking group, on Wednesday reported an increase in net profit for the fourth quarter, supported by increased revenue due to an excellent performance by asset gathering and large customers.For the fourth quarter, the lender registered a net income Group share of 2.149 billion euros, higher than 1.724 billion euros, reported for the same period last year. Underlying net income Group share stood at 2.190 billion euros as against the prior year's 1.638 billion euros.Pre-tax earnings were 3.150 billion euros, up from 2.382 billion euros a year ago. Gross operating income improved to 3.954 billion euros from 3.088 billion euros in 2023.Revenue was 9.817 billion euros, higher than 8.769 billion euros last year. For the full year, the Group has proposed a dividend of 1.10 euros per share, up 5 percent from last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX