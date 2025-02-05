Q-Linea AB: Q-linea awarded first public tender in Belgium

Q-linea AB (publ) (OMX: QLINEA) today announces that the company has been awarded the tender at Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc in Brussels, Belgium for the ASTar® Instrument and Consumables through its Distribution Partner Biomedical Diagnostics.

The tender is expected to be formalized in the next 30 days by the hospital administration. "We are excited about the awarding of this tender, the first in Belgium, through our partner Biomedical Diagnostics. It is very pleasing to see that once again, ASTar has received the highest technical score among all competitors as further evidence of the excellent performance of our system in the growing rAST segment. This is another indication of how ASTar is becoming the reference system across Europe for the optimal treatment of patients affected by bloodstream infections" said Franco Pellegrini, VP Sales EMEA at Q-linea.

Previous communication: July 2, 2024: https://qlinea.com/mfn_news/q-linea-participates-in-first-public-tender-in-belgium/?ln=en

For more information, please contact:

Stuart Gander, President & CEO, Q-linea

Stuart.Gander@qlinea.com

+1 857 409 7463

Christer Samuelsson, CFO /IR, Q-linea AB

Christer.Samuelsson@qlinea.com

+46 (0) 70-600 15 20



About Q-linea

Q-linea's rapid AST system, ASTar®, accelerates and simplifies the time-sensitive workflows faced during the treatment of patients with bloodstream infections and sepsis. Hospitals use ASTar to vastly reduce the time to optimal antimicrobial therapies and ensure that patients receive the correct treatments sooner - when time matters most. We are helping to create sustainable healthcare, now and in the future, and safeguard the effectiveness of antibiotics for generations to come.

Q-linea is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has regional offices in Italy and the USA, with partnerships worldwide.

ASTar Instrument and ASTar BC G- Consumable kit are CE-IVD marked and FDA 510(k) cleared. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com