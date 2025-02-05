AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: Andrea L. Ruth Joins AI/ML Innovations Inc. as Head of Quality, Clinical and Regulatory Affairs

? Accomplished Leader to Oversee Quality and Compliance Across AIML's Global Operations

AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea L. Ruth, M.S., as Head of Quality, Clinical, and Regulatory. Ms. Ruth's deep expertise in quality assurance, clinical operations, and regulatory compliance will be instrumental in ensuring AIML's continued excellence in delivering innovative healthcare solutions.

With over two decades of experience in the medical device and biotechnology sectors, Ms. Ruth has established herself as a leader in navigating complex regulatory landscapes and implementing robust quality systems. She has previously held key leadership roles, where she was integral in driving regulatory approvals and clinical development for cutting-edge medical technologies. Her work spans global regulatory jurisdictions, including the FDA, EMA, and other international health authorities.

Paul Duffy, CEO of AIML, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Andrea Ruth to our leadership team. Her exceptional track record in regulatory compliance, coupled with her commitment to quality and innovation, makes her a perfect fit for AIML. As we expand our portfolio of AI-driven healthcare solutions, Andrea's expertise will be critical in maintaining the highest standards of safety, efficacy, and compliance."

Peter Kendall, President of AIML, added: "Andrea brings unparalleled expertise and a proven ability to navigate the ever-evolving regulatory environment. Her leadership will not only enhance our operational capabilities but also reinforce AIML's position as a trusted innovator in digital health solutions. We are confident that her contributions will help us deliver even greater value to our stakeholders."

Andrea Ruth commented: "I am delighted to join AIML at such an exciting time in its journey. The Company's commitment to harnessing cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies to revolutionize healthcare aligns perfectly with my passion for driving innovation while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance. I look forward to working with the talented AIML team to bring transformative solutions to market."

Andrea Ruth holds a Master of Management and has a history of successfully leading cross-functional teams to secure product approvals and streamline clinical operations. She is recognized for her ability to bridge the gap between technical development and regulatory requirements, ensuring products meet the stringent demands of the healthcare industry.

Mark Orsmond, Executive Chairman of AIML, added: "Andrea's addition to our leadership team underscores AIML's commitment to operational excellence and patient safety. Her proven ability to navigate complex regulatory environments and champion quality systems will be a cornerstone of our success as we bring transformative technologies to market."

AIML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence: (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through its acquisition of Quantum Sciences Ltd. (100% owned by AIML), NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. (100% owned by AIML), and strategic partnerships with Health Gauge Inc. (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 11.11% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML), and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AIML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

