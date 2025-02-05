LDRA TBmanager Integration Package (TIP) for No Magic Teamwork Cloud addresses the needs of Aerospace, Defense, Space and Automotive companies requiring processes to demonstrate functional safety and security standards compliance

LDRA, a leader in automated software verification, traceability and standards compliance, today announced the LDRA TBmanager Integration Package (TIP) for No Magic Teamwork Cloud. This integration into Dassault Systèmes' No Magic Teamwork Cloud extends model-based systems engineering and enables engineers to achieve the low-level and high-level software requirements-based testing that is mandatory for compliance with functional safety standards across aerospace, defense, space and automotive markets.

Traditionally, modeling systems, software and hardware architectures and behavior are spread across disconnected tools and documents. These disparate systems made it difficult if not impossible to efficiently and accurately trace from requirements into models, to source code and to verification activities and artifacts. Complicating matters was the inability to perform comprehensive impact analysis of requirements changes, model changes or code changes on the entire process.

"Integrating our LDRA tool suite into the Dassault Systèmes' No Magic Teamwork Cloud solves the complex problem of system change management and impact analysis by automatically and bidirectionally linking requirements, models, code, tests and the resulting artifacts," said Ian Hennell, Operations Director at LDRA. "By extending the digital thread between software artifacts and software certification, any changes in the process or assets are easily traced and managed both upstream and downstream. This intelligent automation results in dramatic cost savings versus traditional disconnected activities and the manual production of development and testing artifacts."

How It Works: Automating the software testing and verification process

The LDRA TBmanager Integration Package for No Magic Teamwork Cloud bridges high and low-level software requirements, models, source code, and the resulting verification artifacts. With this package, users can automate and accelerate their software testing and verification processes.

The streamlined workflow is as follows:

Engineers import high- and low-level software requirements from the No Magic Teamwork Cloud models into TBmanager.

Requirements are then linked to software files and functions, test cases and test results.

If all the associated tests for a requirement pass, the verification status of the requirement automatically reflects that it has been verified.

The verification status of all requirements, along with other changes to requirements, can be exported back to the No Magic Teamwork Cloud.

As code, requirements, or test cases need to change, then the appropriate test can be re-run or the entire test suite regressed as appropriate.

About LDRA

For more than 50 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security- and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms.

