Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform helped Raphe mPhibr reduce prototype development time from years to three months

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform integrates design, simulation and collaboration, supporting in-house design and manufacturing

Innovators are using virtual twin experiences to build next-generation aerospace solutions in light of their growing applications for defense, logistics and more

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Raphe mPhibr, India's most innovative aircraft manufacturing company specializing in unmanned aerial vehicles, has adopted its 3DEXPERIENCE platform to transform how aircraft systems are conceived, validated and built, substantially reducing the design cycle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250703587098/en/

image courtesy Raphe mPhibr

Unmanned aircraft systems are emerging in light of growing applications in defense, homeland security, agriculture, logistics and infrastructure monitoring, and are expected to reach an estimated 6.5 million units in 2030. To contribute to India's goal of becoming self-reliant in aerospace and defense, Raphe mPhibr needed a new approach to integrate technology and advanced scientific principles into its design process for the engineering of next-generation UAVs with superior strength-to-weight performance and increased payload capacity.

From metals to composites and electronics, Raphe mPhibr designs and builds everything under one roof. Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform significantly reduced its product development cycle while integrating physics and design for manufacturing within the design phase. One of the most compelling use cases for the 3DEXPERIENCE platform at Raphe mPhibr was during the development of its engine. Traditionally a multi-year effort, the engine development process was shortened to just three months. The platform empowered the team to redesign parts optimized for 3D manufacturing.1

Raphe mPhibr successfully created complex composite parts through an integrated design and simulation workflow. It reduced the weight of its 4kW 2-stroke engine, which outperforms systems seven times its weight, by 700 grams (1.54 pounds), and made a strategic shift toward 3D-centric design thinking that led to more intuitive and efficient part development. The platform also enabled the team to push the boundaries of engineering by designing high-performance aerodynamic surfaces.

"Designing and manufacturing a drone is nothing less than designing and manufacturing a whole aircraft. The kind of drones we are manufacturing have 20,000 to 30,000 parts," said Vikash Mishra, Chairman, Raphe mPhibr. "The 3DEXPERIENCE platform allows us to think in 3D not in straight lines, circles or squares. Biological systems that have evolved in nature such as plants, anatomical structures and geological formations are not made up of geometrical shapes. So, using this platform, we can design more organically and without limitations. It's the best software to create our vision."

"Raphe mPhibr's adoption of our 3DEXPERIENCE platform shows how innovators are building tomorrow's advanced air mobility solutions with virtual twin experiences. Its focus on in-house design sets a new benchmark for engineering excellence," said David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace and Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "The 3DEXPERIENCE platform combines all aspects of design, simulation and collaboration in a single environment for innovation and operational efficiency."

Raphe mPhibr recently announced it closed $100 million in funding in a round led by General Catalyst the largest private funding round for an Indian aircraft manufacturer to date. Raphe mPhibr has a team of over 500 people and more than 100 unique intellectual property assets. Its products have logged over one million kilometers (621,371 miles) with the security forces of India. Raphe mPhibr's future roadmap includes growing its workforce, expanding its research, development and manufacturing facility, and using virtual twin experiences for lifecycle management.

__________________________________ 1 The contract between Raphe mPhibr and Dassault Systèmes was signed in Q1 2025.

