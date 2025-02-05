Trusted, evidence-based clinical content enables patients to partner in their care

Wolters Kluwer Health has two UpToDate solutions ranked #1 in the 2025 Best in KLAS Software and Services report released today. KLAS Research, which specializes in monitoring and reporting the performance of healthcare vendors, rated UpToDate Patient-Driven Care Management and Patient Education as top performing solutions that enable patients to help manage and participate in their own care.

UpToDate Patient Engagement solutions are a part of Wolters Kluwer's award-winning suite of clinical effectiveness products, which offer vetted content from medical experts that helps improve care and provides medical education content for clinicians, pharmacists, health systems, payers, patients, and members.

"UpToDate is adopted globally for the value it provides to hospital systems. As healthcare systems look to incorporate the patient in a more active role in their care, our UpToDate patient education and engagement solutions enable them to leverage our evidence-based content to involve the patient in their care," said Greg Samios, CEO Clinical Effectiveness for Wolters Kluwer Health. "We are honored to receive the Best in KLAS recognition as a reflection of the voice of our customers."

Recognition grounded in customer feedback

KLAS interviews thousands of healthcare professionals and uses the responses to rate products. Evaluation questions cover several areas, including Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product features, Relationship, and Value.

Respondents to this year's survey noted several key benefits for using UpToDate for their patient engagement and education, including customization and continual product evolution:

"The system is an invaluable tool that we are getting more and more providers to use to educate our patients on what to expect and what we need them to do before and after their appointments. When the vendor brings us something new, it is great. They have a really good training arm. We are growing our volume, and our patients are really satisfied. I have used the tool at other facilities, and it has just grown. It is tech savvy and easy to use, but the most important thing it does is educate the patients on what to expect and their part of their care. When I ask patients whether they got an email from the system with modules for them to do, the patients say yes and that the modules were great. If any facility like ours isn't using the system, that is a mistake. If I were in charge of a facility, I would use the system."

--KLAS user comment from a healthcare organization VP/other executive about UpToDate for Patient-Driven Care Management, April 2024

"We focus our business largely on the preop education space. The outcomes we measure are people starting and finishing their videos, and those are our quantitative measurements. We also ask for feedback, and there are overwhelmingly positive responses. We get regular reports, and a high percentage of the comments are positive. When Wolters Kluwer asks patients whether they have higher confidence in their healthcare provider because of the education or whether the education kept them from calling the office with a question, the responses are very high in the affirmative. The qualitative comments are also highly positive."

--KLAS user comment from a healthcare organization VP/other executive about UpToDate for Patient Education, May 2024

Award-winning content and technology

In addition to leveraging the trustworthy content of UpToDate, both products have received awards for their content and technology.

UpToDate for Patient Engagement was selected as a winner in the Inclusive Patient Experience Design category of Fierce Healthcare's 2024 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Awards.

In 2023, Frost Sullivan recognized the UpToDate patient engagement solution with a Competitive Strategy Leadership Award, noting that the product is differentiated by its best practices in global conversational artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. Frost Sullivan also acknowledged the expert content and advanced technologies in the product that help contribute towards improving healthcare efficiencies, quality, and outcomes.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

