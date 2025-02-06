Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR





Revenue1) of CHF 1,132.8m in 2024,

up 11.0% at constant exchange rates;

Growth of 11.0% in the 4th quarter at constant exchange rates

In 2024, Compagnie Financière Tradition operated in a dynamic macroeconomic environment, marked by adjustments in the monetary policy of central banks in major global economies. These developments, along with persistent geopolitical uncertainties, contributed to volatility in financial markets, leading to an increase in trading volumes across all regions and asset classes, further driven by the Group's organic growth.

As a result, Compagnie Financière Tradition continued its growth in 2024, reporting consolidated revenue, including its share of joint ventures, of CHF 1,132.8 million compared to CHF 1,053.9 million in 2023, reflecting an increase of 11.0% at constant exchange rates. In the fourth quarter, the Group recorded growth of 11.0% at constant exchange rates, reaching CHF 283.5 million, compared to CHF 260.4 million for the same period in 2023. The details are as follows:

Revenue for the financial year:

CHFm 2024 2023 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates Reported revenue (IFRS) 1,051.6 982.4 +7.0% +10.4% Revenue including share of joint ventures1) 1,132.8 1,053.9 +7.5% +11.0% Interdealer broking business (IDB) 1,097.8 1,022.5 +7.4% +10.7% Retail investors (Non-IDB) 35.0 31.4 +11.5% +22.6%

Revenue for the 4th quarter:

CHFm 2024 2023 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates Reported revenue (IFRS) 263.4 244.1 +7.9% +10.0% Revenue including share of joint ventures1) 283.5 260.4 +8.9% +11.0% Interdealer broking business (IDB) 275.2 253.8 +8.4% +10.5% Retail investors (Non-IDB) 8.3 6.6 +27.3% +30.7%

1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries. Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products. bonds. interest rate. currency and credit derivatives. equities. equity derivatives. interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products. and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

