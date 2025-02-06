Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Medizin-Wende naht?: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Krebs? Diese Nasdaq-Aktie könnte Geschichte schreiben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Stuttgart
06.02.25
08:09 Uhr
1,830 Euro
-0,020
-1,08 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9301,98015:32
1,9401,98015:32
ACCESS Newswire
06.02.2025 14:38 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bridgeline Digital: Major Plumbing Supplier Launches HawkSearch to Transform Online Customer Experience

Finanznachrichten News

AI-Powered Search Enhances Product Discovery and Drives Conversions

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a major supplier in the plumbing industry has successfully launched HawkSearch to power its online search experience. This implementation reinforces HawkSearch's ability to help businesses optimize digital engagement through AI-powered product discovery and intelligent search solutions.

The supplier is using HawkSearch to improve customer experiences and drive revenue with advanced search capabilities. Dynamic auto-complete, fine-grained relevancy tuning, and AI-powered recommendations allow customers to find products faster, increasing conversions and reducing friction in the buying journey. For example, a contractor searching for "½-inch PEX pipe" will instantly see relevant results, even if the catalog lists the product as "0.5-inch cross-linked polyethylene tubing." This ensures that users receive accurate results, regardless of how the search query is phrased.

"We're proud to support this major supplier with the launch of HawkSearch," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "By implementing HawkSearch, they are equipping their customers with cutting-edge tools that simplify product discovery, enhance engagement, and drive measurable business growth."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com

Contact Information

Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.