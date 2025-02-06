Bridgeline Digital: Major Plumbing Supplier Launches HawkSearch to Transform Online Customer Experience

AI-Powered Search Enhances Product Discovery and Drives Conversions

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a major supplier in the plumbing industry has successfully launched HawkSearch to power its online search experience. This implementation reinforces HawkSearch's ability to help businesses optimize digital engagement through AI-powered product discovery and intelligent search solutions.

The supplier is using HawkSearch to improve customer experiences and drive revenue with advanced search capabilities. Dynamic auto-complete, fine-grained relevancy tuning, and AI-powered recommendations allow customers to find products faster, increasing conversions and reducing friction in the buying journey. For example, a contractor searching for "½-inch PEX pipe" will instantly see relevant results, even if the catalog lists the product as "0.5-inch cross-linked polyethylene tubing." This ensures that users receive accurate results, regardless of how the search query is phrased.

"We're proud to support this major supplier with the launch of HawkSearch," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "By implementing HawkSearch, they are equipping their customers with cutting-edge tools that simplify product discovery, enhance engagement, and drive measurable business growth."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com

Contact Information

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire