Donnerstag, 06.02.2025
Medizin-Wende naht?: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Krebs? Diese Nasdaq-Aktie könnte Geschichte schreiben!
WKN: A14XDG | ISIN: FR0012872141 | Ticker-Symbol: 6XW
Frankfurt
06.02.25
08:06 Uhr
5,460 Euro
-0,020
-0,36 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
06.02.2025 18:23 Uhr
GROUPE BOGART: 2024 revenue: EUR 288.4M

Finanznachrichten News

PRESS RELEASE

6 FEBRUARY 2025

BOGART (Euronext Paris - Compartment B - FR0012872141 - JBOG), specialized in the creation, manufacturing, and commercialization of luxury perfumes and cosmetics, announces its annual revenue for the 2024 fiscal year.

Revenues in €m (unaudited)20232024Change %
12-month turnover293.1288.4-1.6%
Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics57.156.9-0.4%
Bogart Beauty Retail236.0231.5-1.9%
Other 12-month revenues[1]12.210.3-15.6%
Total 12-month revenues305.3298.7-2.2%

2024 Activity

Thanks to a strong fourth quarter, driven by solid momentum in the Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics division (+16.8% in Q4) despite a limited number of new product launches, the Group nearly recovered the delay accumulated in the first half of the year. As a result, 2024 revenue stands at €288.4M, reflecting a slight decline of -1.6% at current exchange rates (and a constant scope and exchange rates) compared to 2023.

At the end of the 2024 fiscal year, Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics posted revenue of €56.9M, stable compared to 2023 (at current and constant exchange rates). Sales of the Jacques Bogart brand, particularly the Silver Scent product, remained well-oriented. The Group has observed increasing demand for more premium fragrance and cosmetic lines, such as Carven and Stendhal, whose success was amplified by the launch of its new high-end skincare line, Divine Alba. This segment also fully integrates its newly acquired artisanal brand Rose et Marius (acquired in January 2024[2]), which contributed €1.2M in 2024. Notably, a change in the business model of the Spanish subsidiary had a -€0.6M impact on 2024 revenue. At a constant scope and exchange rate, the variation is -1.2%.

Revenue from Bogart Beauty Retail amounted to €231.5M as of December 31, 2024, reflecting a slight decline of -1.9% compared to 2023. Strong sales in Germany, Israel, and Slovakia almost offset declines in France and Belgium, two regions facing a less favorable economic environment. It is worth noting also a portfolio adjustment in Dubai, where activity remained stable within a smaller footprint of three stores (following the closure of three less profitable stores in early 2024). At a constant scope and exchange rate, the variation is -1.7%.

A Year of product launches planned for 2025

Bogart continues to focus on improving its margins across its two business segments, prioritizing higher value-added revenue.

In 2025, the Group will continue refining its product offering within its own retail network, shifting toward a more premium and selective positioning, with plans to gradually roll out this strategy across its perfumery network in Belgium.

The Group is also actively preparing numerous innovations to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Jacques Bogart brand. Several major launches are planned, particularly for Jacques Bogart, the Group's flagship brand, including the introduction of its first high-end perfume line, "Aholic." Meanwhile, Stendhal will continue its expansion in premium products and will launch a new haircare brand.

Bogart remains open to potential targeted external growth opportunities within its European retail network.

Next press release

2024 earnings: Tuesday 29th April 2025, after market closure

www.groupe-bogart.com

APPENDIX

Revenue at constant scope and exchange rates

Revenus en M€20232024Var. %
12-month turnover286.3281.7-1.6%
Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics56.455.7-1.2%
Bogart Beauty Retail229.9226.0-1.7%
Other 12-month revenues12.210.3-15.6%
Total 12-month revenues298.5292.0-2.2%

WWW.GROUPE-BOGART.COM

[1] Revenues from licences and advertising rebillings for brands which are distributed to BOGART's own-brand networks.

[2] See press release as of 15 January 2024

