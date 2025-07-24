GROUPE BOGART: H1 2025 turnover: EUR 121.9 MILLION

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 24 July 2025

Revenues in €m (unaudited) 2024 2025 Change % H1 turnover 134.1 121.9 -9.1% Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics 26.4 22.5 -14.8% Bogart Beauty Retail 107.7 99.4 -7.7% Other H1 revenues[1] 5.8 4.5 -22.4% Total H1 revenues 139.9 126.4 -9.6%

H1 business

In a less buoyant economic environment, BOGART reported turnover of €121.9m for the first half of 2025, down by -9.1% at current exchange rates versus H1 2024 (-8.6% at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates).

For H1 2025, Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics generated turnover of €22.5m, declining by -14.8% year-on-year. The drop in consumption and the global backdrop in the Middle East led to underperformance across all regions. In the United States, sales for the Jacques Bogart and Ted Lapidus brands were disrupted due to uncertainty regarding customs duties on imported products from Europe, resulting in deferrals of orders in the second half of the year. However, for the period, the Group observed greater resilience in luxury products (Stendhal with its "Divine Alba" skincare line in France and ROSE ET MARIUS in export markets).

Turnover achieved by Bogart Beauty Retail came to €99.4m in H1 2025, representing a more marginal decrease of -7.7% from the same period last year, with a relatively consistent decline throughout the Europe-wide store network. Over the first half, BOGART implemented optimisation measures in its network by closing 23 non-profitable stores in France, Belgium and Germany. In the Middle East, business in Israel was impaired by the international situation while Dubai proved more resilient during the period.

2025 outlook

BOGART remains cautious with respect to macroeconomic developments in consumption which could continue weighing on its business, in addition to trends in the Euro/US dollar exchange rate. The Group also remains attentive to its cost structure, with a raft of measures introduced in Belgium that are set to show results in the second half.

Against this uncertain background, the Group plans to continue refining its offering, shifting toward more premium products which appear to be in a stronger position.

In the Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics division, BOGART recently unveiled 7 debut fragrances under the new high-end perfume brand "Aholic" with their launch spanning 3 European countries. Parallel to this, Ted Lapidus' newly released fragrance - "Noir Onyx" - has been well received.

Looking ahead to the second half, a wide range of innovations are expected under the PARFUMS JACQUES BOGART label, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Jacques Bogart (3 major launches including a collection of 7 exclusive and affordably priced fragrances).

In cosmetics, Stendhal will continue the rollout of its ultra-premium skincare line - "Divine Alba" - while also kick-starting a new haircare brand. At the same time, Méthode Jeanne Piaubert, APRIL and Close will step up their development with over 30 new product releases. Lastly, ROSE ET MARIUS will present 3 all-new fragrances along with a significant redesign of its packaging.

Next publication

H1 2025 results: Thursday 25 September 2025 (after market)

H1 turnover at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates

Revenues in €m 2024 2025 Change % H1 turnover 131.9 120.5 -8.6% Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics 26.4 22.6 -14.4% Bogart Beauty Retail 105.5 97.9 -7.2% Other H1 revenues[2] 5.8 4.5 -22.4% Total H1 revenues 137.7 125.0 -9.2%

[1] Revenues from licences and advertising rebillings for brands which are distributed to BOGART's own-brand networks.

[2] Revenues from licences and advertising rebillings for brands which are distributed to BOGART's own-brand networks.

