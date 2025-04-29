GROUPE BOGART: 2024 FULL-YEAR RESULTS

BOGART reports resilient 2024 results despite a less favourable global market environment, particularly in France. EBITDA remains close to last year at €42 million, with a slight decline of -2.3%. The Group's financial structure remains solid and sound.

€m 2023 2024 Change % Turnover 292.4 288.8 -1,2% o/w Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics 56.4 55.1 -2,3% o/w Bogart Beauty Retail 236.0 23.,7 -1,0% Other revenues1 12.4 10.3 -16,9% Total revenues 304.8 29.9.1 -1,9% EBITDA2 42.8 41.8 -2,3% EBITDA (excl. IFRS 16) 16.0 15.3 -4,4% Operating income 11.7 8.7 -25,6% Financial income (expense) (6.9) (7.6) n/a Income tax (1.0) (1.5) n/a Net profit (loss) Group share 3.8 (0.4) n/a

The consolidated financial statements for full-year 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors at its 29 April 2025 meeting. The Statutory Auditors conducted a legal audit of the financial statements. The annual financial report will be issued no later than 30 April 2025.

RESILIENT RESULTS - GOOD CONTROL OF OPERATING COSTS

2024 revenue amounts to €288.8 million, a slight decline of -1.2% at current (and constant) exchange rates compared to 2023, despite a drop in revenue in France (-€7 million). Gross margin3 stands at €152.1 million as of December 31, 2024, versus €153 million a year earlier. The gross margin rate is 52.8% in 2024, compared to 52.3% in 2023, reflecting the strong resilience of margins.

Recurring operating expenses remained well controlled, declining by -1.9% over the period, and totalling €120.7 million.

Staff costs amounted to €68.1 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to €67.0 million at the same date in 2023, a slight increase of +1.6%. This includes the full-year consolidation of Rose & Marius and the acquisition of the Gabriel store network in Germany. Other recurring expenses fell by -6.0% to €52.6 million, compared to €56.0 million as of December 31, 2023, mainly reflecting changes in the store network (notably 3 closures in Dubai).

EBITDA4 is comparable to last year, at €41.8 million versus €42.8 million as of December 31, 2023. This takes into account the increase in EBITDA from the Bogart Beauty Retail division following the Group's restructuring measures (€28.2 million in 2024 vs. €27.3 million in 2023), which partially offset the decline in the Fragrance & Cosmetics division (€9.6 million vs. €11.5 million), impacted by France (-€1.3 million) and the rest of Europe (-€1.4 million).

Excluding IFRS 16, EBITDA came to €15.3 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to €16.0 million in 2023.

Current operating income stood at €11.4m as of December 31, 2024, versus €12.5m a year earlier.

Operating income amounted to €8.7 million compared to €11.7 million in 2023.

It includes a non-recurring expense of € (3.8) million related to restructuring activities in Belgium and France and the strategic refocus cost in Spain (€1.0 million), partially offset by a building disposal gain5 of €2.4 million and a €1.5 million current account waiver. Depreciation, amortization, and provisions (excluding inventories) remained stable at €32.0 million. It is worth noting that in 2023 the Group had benefited from a €6.6 million gain on the sale of property assets.

After net financial expense of € (7.6) million, including €(4.6) million from IFRS 16, and an income tax expense of €1.5 million, net loss came to €0.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

A STRONG FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

As of December 31, 2024, BOGART's Group share of equity totalled €81.6 million, compared to €84.3 million a year earlier. This includes the share buybacks of €0.2 million, a dividend payout of €2.9 million, and the net result for the fiscal year.

Cash flows from operating activities stood at €32.7 million, compared to €16.1 million as of December 31, 2023, driven by strong working capital control (which decreased by €0.5 million in 2024, compared to an increase of €17.6 million in 2023).

Cash flows from investing activities amounted to (€6.1 million), reflecting changes in the scope of consolidation for (€2.2 million) (integration of Rose & Marius and 9 new independent perfumeries in Germany - called Gabriel - into the HC Parfumeries network), partially offset by the disposal of the COSMEFAB business. It also includes capital expenditures (store renovations) and the previously mentioned property disposal gain.

During the period, Bogart secured €2.2 million in new debt over the period and drew €5 million from its Credit Revolving Facility. The Group repaid €44.8 million in borrowings and financial debt, including €11.1 million in bank loans, with the remainder being lease liabilities pursuant to IFRS 16.

All told, The Groupe reported gross cash at €32.1 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to €42.8 million as of December 31, 2023.Loans and financial liabilities (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities of €135.3 million) totalled €76.5 million at the end of 2024, versus €80.8 million a year earlier. Net debt6 amounted to €33.3 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to €27.6 million in 2023, representing a gearing ratio (net debt-to-equity ratio) of 40.8% of shareholder's equity.

CONTINUED STRATEGY TO ENHANCE MARGINS AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY ACROSS THE NETWORK

In 2025, Bogart will continue its efforts to improve margins, favouring revenue streams with higher value added.

Given ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties that could impact the performance of the Bogart Beauty Retail division, the Group will remain cautious to its store networks in France and Belgium.

In the Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics division, the Group plans to launch a wide range of innovations across most of its brands in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Jacques Bogart:

3 major launches under the PARFUMS JACQUES BOGART label, including a collection of 7 exclusive and affordably priced fragrances;

7 debut fragrances under the new high-end perfume brand "Aholic"

A new women's fragrance "Carven pour Elle" from the Carven brand, available in 3 sizes;

A new fragrance "Noir Onyx" by Ted Lapidus.

In cosmetics, Stendhal will continue the rollout of its ultra-premium skincare line "Divine Alba", while also launching a new haircare brand. Méthode Jeanne Piaubert, APRIL, and Close will maintain their growth momentum with over 30 new product releases.

Finally, ROSE ET MARIUS, following a year of product development under Bogart's guidance, will unveil 3 new fragrances along with a significant redesign of its packaging.

The Group will remain attentive to new opportunities to continue expanding its store network across Europe.

NEXT PUBLICATION:

BOGART WILL PUBLISH ITS HALF-YEAR TURNOVER ON 24 JULY 2025, AFTER MARKET CLOSE

APPENDIX

EBITDA/OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION TABLE

€m - IFRS 2023 2024 EBITDA * 42.8 41.8 CVAE -0.1 - Depreciation and impairment charges net of write-backs -29.7 -31.1 Other non-recurring income (expense) -1.3 -2.0 Operating income (loss) 11.7 8.7

*EBITDA (excl. IFRS 16) increased from €16 million in 2023 to €15.3 million in 2024

INCOME STATEMENT

31.12.2024 31.12.2023 Revenue 288 852 292 402 Other income from ordinary activities 803 1 044 Other income 11 626 14 406 Raw materials, commodities and used consumables (136 699) (139 423) Staff costs (68 088) (66 997) Income tax (442) (834) Depreciation, amortisation and provisions (32 064) (32 097) Other expenses (52 594) (55 979) Discontinued operation (1 014) (2 329) Other non-recurring expense (6 597) (6 933) Other non-recurring operating income 4 956 8 426 Operating income (loss) 8 739 11 686 Financial income 1 041 722 Gross cost of financial debt (9 355) (7 401) Net cost of financial debt (8 314) (6 679) Other financial income and expense 683 (186) Financial result (7 631) (6 865) Accounted for under the equity method (14) 71 Goodwill provision - (72) Pre-tax profit 1 094 4 820 Income tax (1 464) (1 040) Consolidated net profit (370) 3 780 Share of non-controlling interests (71) - Net profit (loss) Group share (441) 3 780 Reported earnings per share (€) (0,0281) 0,2576 Reported diluted earnings per share (€) (0,0281) 0,2576

BALANCE SHEET

Assets (in K€) 31.12.2024 31.12.2023 Non-current assets Goodwill 33 897 31 863 Intangible assets 9 286 8 495 Property, plant and equipment 148 671 126 574 Associates and joint ventures 221 - Fixed financial assets 3 685 3 745 Deferred tax assets 8 684 8 837 Total non-current assets 204 444 179 514 Current assets Stocks and works-in-progress 114 971 110 600 Trade and other receivables 20 791 20 586 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 15 281 14 357 Cash and cash equivalents 43 200 53 202 Income tax - - Total current assets 194 243 198 745 TOTAL ASSETS 398 687 378 259

Liabilities (in K€) 31.12.2024 31.12.2023 Share capital 1 196 1 195 Reserves 80 879 79 326 Profit (/loss) for the financial year (441) 3 780 Total shareholders' equity (Group share) 81 634 84 301 Minority shares 231 - Total shareholders' equity (Group share) 81 865 84 301 Non-current liabilities Provisions for non-current expenses 1 964 2 174 Non-current loans and borrowings 54 281 59 223 Non-current lease liabilities 105 179 85 759 Total non-current liabilities 161 424 147 156 Current liabilities Provisions for expenses 499 2 128 Current loans and borrowings 11 074 11 213 Current lease liabilities 30 133 25 304 Bank overdrafts 11 142 10 412 Trade payables 73 145 65 791 Other payables and accruals 29 405 31 954 Income tax - - Total current liabilities 155 398 146 802 TOTAL LIABILITIES 398 687 378 259

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

31.12.2024 31.12.2023 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net pre-tax profit 1,094 4,820 Elimination of income/expense with no impact on cash flow or unrelated to business: Depreciation, amortisation and provisions 30,149 29,720 Current account abandonment (1,500) - Cost of debt 4,647 4,068 Minority interests (71) Share accounted for under the equity method 14 335 Elimination of gains and losses on the sale of assets (901) (4,251) Change in income tax (1,315) (952) Cash flow 32,117 33,740 Change in operating working capital requirement (WCR) 558 (17,634) Cash flow from operating activities 32,675 16,106 CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions ?Acquisition of intangible assets and business goodwill (1,222) (610) ?Property, plant and equipment (5,063) (4,801) ?Repayment/(increase) in fixed financial assets 76 313 ?Disposal of property, plant and equipment 2,350 - Impact of changes in scope of consolidation (2,235) 6,778 Cash flow from investing activities (6,094) 1,680 CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Treasury shares (233) (418) Issued financial loans and borrowings 7,200 8,000 Dividend payouts to parent company (2,930) (2,644) Repaid lease loans and liabilities (38,881) (38,824) Cash flow from financing activities (34,844) (33,886) Impact of changes in exchange rates (2,469) (1,379) Cash and cash equivalents at start of period 42,790 60,269 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 32,058 42,790 Net increase/decrease in cash (10,732) (17,479)

1 Revenues from licences and advertising rebillings for brands which are distributed to BOGART's own-brand networks.

2 EBITDA = operating income + CVAE (French business value added tax) + depreciation, amortisation and provisions + destruction of stock + other non-recurring operating income and expenses

3 Turnover - raw material purchases, commodities and consumables

4 EBITDA = operating income + CVAE (French business value added tax) + depreciation, amortisation and provisions + destruction of stock + other non-recurring operating income and expenses

5 At the end of December 2024, SFFC sold its business assets as well as the industrial property located in Mourenx (64) to the company COSMEFAB. Until that date, the two companies had been bound by a lease-management agreement for the operation of the site. Simultaneously, Bogart SA acquired a 33.3% equity stake in COSMEFAB.

6 Net debt = borrowings and financial liabilities - available cash (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities)

