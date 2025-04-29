Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.04.2025
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
WKN: A14XDG | ISIN: FR0012872141 | Ticker-Symbol: 6XW
Frankfurt
29.04.25
08:08 Uhr
4,700 Euro
-0,020
-0,42 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JACQUES BOGART SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JACQUES BOGART SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6004,98019:07
Actusnews Wire
29.04.2025 18:23 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GROUPE BOGART: 2024 FULL-YEAR RESULTS

Finanznachrichten News

BOGART reports resilient 2024 results despite a less favourable global market environment, particularly in France. EBITDA remains close to last year at €42 million, with a slight decline of -2.3%. The Group's financial structure remains solid and sound.

€m20232024Change %
Turnover292.4288.8-1,2%
o/w Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics56.455.1-2,3%
o/w Bogart Beauty Retail236.023.,7-1,0%
Other revenues112.410.3-16,9%
Total revenues304.829.9.1-1,9%
EBITDA242.841.8-2,3%
EBITDA (excl. IFRS 16)16.015.3-4,4%
Operating income11.78.7-25,6%
Financial income (expense)(6.9)(7.6)n/a
Income tax(1.0)(1.5)n/a
Net profit (loss) Group share3.8(0.4)n/a

The consolidated financial statements for full-year 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors at its 29 April 2025 meeting. The Statutory Auditors conducted a legal audit of the financial statements. The annual financial report will be issued no later than 30 April 2025.

RESILIENT RESULTS - GOOD CONTROL OF OPERATING COSTS

2024 revenue amounts to €288.8 million, a slight decline of -1.2% at current (and constant) exchange rates compared to 2023, despite a drop in revenue in France (-€7 million). Gross margin3 stands at €152.1 million as of December 31, 2024, versus €153 million a year earlier. The gross margin rate is 52.8% in 2024, compared to 52.3% in 2023, reflecting the strong resilience of margins.

Recurring operating expenses remained well controlled, declining by -1.9% over the period, and totalling €120.7 million.

Staff costs amounted to €68.1 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to €67.0 million at the same date in 2023, a slight increase of +1.6%. This includes the full-year consolidation of Rose & Marius and the acquisition of the Gabriel store network in Germany. Other recurring expenses fell by -6.0% to €52.6 million, compared to €56.0 million as of December 31, 2023, mainly reflecting changes in the store network (notably 3 closures in Dubai).

EBITDA4 is comparable to last year, at €41.8 million versus €42.8 million as of December 31, 2023. This takes into account the increase in EBITDA from the Bogart Beauty Retail division following the Group's restructuring measures (€28.2 million in 2024 vs. €27.3 million in 2023), which partially offset the decline in the Fragrance & Cosmetics division (€9.6 million vs. €11.5 million), impacted by France (-€1.3 million) and the rest of Europe (-€1.4 million).

Excluding IFRS 16, EBITDA came to €15.3 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to €16.0 million in 2023.

Current operating income stood at €11.4m as of December 31, 2024, versus €12.5m a year earlier.

Operating income amounted to €8.7 million compared to €11.7 million in 2023.
It includes a non-recurring expense of € (3.8) million related to restructuring activities in Belgium and France and the strategic refocus cost in Spain (€1.0 million), partially offset by a building disposal gain5 of €2.4 million and a €1.5 million current account waiver. Depreciation, amortization, and provisions (excluding inventories) remained stable at €32.0 million. It is worth noting that in 2023 the Group had benefited from a €6.6 million gain on the sale of property assets.

After net financial expense of € (7.6) million, including €(4.6) million from IFRS 16, and an income tax expense of €1.5 million, net loss came to €0.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

A STRONG FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

As of December 31, 2024, BOGART's Group share of equity totalled €81.6 million, compared to €84.3 million a year earlier. This includes the share buybacks of €0.2 million, a dividend payout of €2.9 million, and the net result for the fiscal year.

Cash flows from operating activities stood at €32.7 million, compared to €16.1 million as of December 31, 2023, driven by strong working capital control (which decreased by €0.5 million in 2024, compared to an increase of €17.6 million in 2023).

Cash flows from investing activities amounted to (€6.1 million), reflecting changes in the scope of consolidation for (€2.2 million) (integration of Rose & Marius and 9 new independent perfumeries in Germany - called Gabriel - into the HC Parfumeries network), partially offset by the disposal of the COSMEFAB business. It also includes capital expenditures (store renovations) and the previously mentioned property disposal gain.

During the period, Bogart secured €2.2 million in new debt over the period and drew €5 million from its Credit Revolving Facility. The Group repaid €44.8 million in borrowings and financial debt, including €11.1 million in bank loans, with the remainder being lease liabilities pursuant to IFRS 16.

All told, The Groupe reported gross cash at €32.1 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to €42.8 million as of December 31, 2023.Loans and financial liabilities (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities of €135.3 million) totalled €76.5 million at the end of 2024, versus €80.8 million a year earlier. Net debt6 amounted to €33.3 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to €27.6 million in 2023, representing a gearing ratio (net debt-to-equity ratio) of 40.8% of shareholder's equity.

CONTINUED STRATEGY TO ENHANCE MARGINS AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY ACROSS THE NETWORK

In 2025, Bogart will continue its efforts to improve margins, favouring revenue streams with higher value added.

Given ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties that could impact the performance of the Bogart Beauty Retail division, the Group will remain cautious to its store networks in France and Belgium.

In the Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics division, the Group plans to launch a wide range of innovations across most of its brands in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Jacques Bogart:

  • 3 major launches under the PARFUMS JACQUES BOGART label, including a collection of 7 exclusive and affordably priced fragrances;
  • 7 debut fragrances under the new high-end perfume brand "Aholic"
  • A new women's fragrance "Carven pour Elle" from the Carven brand, available in 3 sizes;
  • A new fragrance "Noir Onyx" by Ted Lapidus.

In cosmetics, Stendhal will continue the rollout of its ultra-premium skincare line "Divine Alba", while also launching a new haircare brand. Méthode Jeanne Piaubert, APRIL, and Close will maintain their growth momentum with over 30 new product releases.

Finally, ROSE ET MARIUS, following a year of product development under Bogart's guidance, will unveil 3 new fragrances along with a significant redesign of its packaging.

The Group will remain attentive to new opportunities to continue expanding its store network across Europe.

NEXT PUBLICATION:

BOGART WILL PUBLISH ITS HALF-YEAR TURNOVER ON 24 JULY 2025, AFTER MARKET CLOSE

APPENDIX

EBITDA/OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION TABLE

€m - IFRS20232024
EBITDA *42.841.8
CVAE-0.1-
Depreciation and impairment charges net of write-backs-29.7-31.1
Other non-recurring income (expense)-1.3-2.0
Operating income (loss)11.78.7

*EBITDA (excl. IFRS 16) increased from €16 million in 2023 to €15.3 million in 2024

INCOME STATEMENT

31.12.202431.12.2023
Revenue288 852292 402
Other income from ordinary activities8031 044
Other income11 62614 406
Raw materials, commodities and used consumables(136 699)(139 423)
Staff costs(68 088)(66 997)
Income tax(442)(834)
Depreciation, amortisation and provisions(32 064)(32 097)
Other expenses(52 594)(55 979)
Discontinued operation(1 014)(2 329)
Other non-recurring expense(6 597)(6 933)
Other non-recurring operating income4 9568 426
Operating income (loss)8 73911 686
Financial income1 041722
Gross cost of financial debt(9 355)(7 401)
Net cost of financial debt(8 314)(6 679)
Other financial income and expense683(186)
Financial result(7 631)(6 865)
Accounted for under the equity method(14)71
Goodwill provision-(72)
Pre-tax profit1 0944 820
Income tax(1 464)(1 040)
Consolidated net profit(370)3 780
Share of non-controlling interests(71)-
Net profit (loss) Group share(441)3 780
Reported earnings per share (€)(0,0281)0,2576
Reported diluted earnings per share (€)(0,0281)0,2576

BALANCE SHEET

Assets (in K€)31.12.202431.12.2023
Non-current assets
Goodwill33 89731 863
Intangible assets9 2868 495
Property, plant and equipment148 671126 574
Associates and joint ventures221-
Fixed financial assets3 6853 745
Deferred tax assets8 6848 837
Total non-current assets204 444179 514
Current assets
Stocks and works-in-progress114 971110 600
Trade and other receivables20 79120 586
Other receivables and prepaid expenses15 28114 357
Cash and cash equivalents43 20053 202
Income tax--
Total current assets194 243198 745
TOTAL ASSETS398 687378 259

Liabilities (in K€)31.12.202431.12.2023
Share capital1 1961 195
Reserves80 87979 326
Profit (/loss) for the financial year(441)3 780
Total shareholders' equity (Group share)81 63484 301
Minority shares231-
Total shareholders' equity (Group share)81 86584 301
Non-current liabilities
Provisions for non-current expenses1 9642 174
Non-current loans and borrowings54 28159 223
Non-current lease liabilities105 17985 759
Total non-current liabilities161 424147 156
Current liabilities
Provisions for expenses4992 128
Current loans and borrowings11 07411 213
Current lease liabilities30 13325 304
Bank overdrafts11 14210 412
Trade payables73 14565 791
Other payables and accruals29 40531 954
Income tax--
Total current liabilities155 398146 802
TOTAL LIABILITIES398 687378 259

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

31.12.202431.12.2023
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net pre-tax profit1,0944,820
Elimination of income/expense with no impact on cash flow or unrelated to business:
Depreciation, amortisation and provisions30,14929,720
Current account abandonment(1,500)-
Cost of debt4,6474,068
Minority interests(71)
Share accounted for under the equity method14335
Elimination of gains and losses on the sale of assets(901)(4,251)
Change in income tax(1,315)(952)
Cash flow32,11733,740
Change in operating working capital requirement (WCR)558(17,634)
Cash flow from operating activities32,67516,106
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisitions
?Acquisition of intangible assets and business goodwill(1,222)(610)
?Property, plant and equipment(5,063)(4,801)
?Repayment/(increase) in fixed financial assets76313
?Disposal of property, plant and equipment2,350-
Impact of changes in scope of consolidation(2,235)6,778
Cash flow from investing activities(6,094)1,680
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Treasury shares(233)(418)
Issued financial loans and borrowings7,2008,000
Dividend payouts to parent company(2,930)(2,644)
Repaid lease loans and liabilities(38,881)(38,824)
Cash flow from financing activities(34,844)(33,886)
Impact of changes in exchange rates(2,469)(1,379)
Cash and cash equivalents at start of period42,79060,269
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period32,05842,790
Net increase/decrease in cash(10,732)(17,479)

WWW.GROUPE-BOGART.COM

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION
INVESTOR RELATIONS
ANNE-PAULINE PETUREAUX
APETUREAUX@ACTUS.FR / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72		 ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION
MEDIA RELATIONS
FATOU KINE N'DIAYE
FNDIAYE@ACTUS.FR / TÉL.: 01 53 67 36 34

1 Revenues from licences and advertising rebillings for brands which are distributed to BOGART's own-brand networks.
2 EBITDA = operating income + CVAE (French business value added tax) + depreciation, amortisation and provisions + destruction of stock + other non-recurring operating income and expenses
3 Turnover - raw material purchases, commodities and consumables
4 EBITDA = operating income + CVAE (French business value added tax) + depreciation, amortisation and provisions + destruction of stock + other non-recurring operating income and expenses
5 At the end of December 2024, SFFC sold its business assets as well as the industrial property located in Mourenx (64) to the company COSMEFAB. Until that date, the two companies had been bound by a lease-management agreement for the operation of the site. Simultaneously, Bogart SA acquired a 33.3% equity stake in COSMEFAB.
6 Net debt = borrowings and financial liabilities - available cash (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities)

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmydYZduY2zJx29sk8hpZ2WWl2xmm5KWbpbLx5OelcnKmG1ilmaUaZSaZnJilmxu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91178-pr_fy2024_bogart_final.pdf

