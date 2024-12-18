GROUPE BOGART: 2025 FINANCIAL AGENDA

PRESS RELEASE
18 December 2024
Bogart (Euronext Paris - Compartiment B - FR0012872141 - JBOG) specialised in the creation, manufacture and marketing of luxury perfumes and cosmetics, announces its provisional schedule for financial publications for the year 2025. The publications will take place after the close of the Euronext market.
- 2024 revenue: Thursday 6th February 2025
- 2024 annual results: Tuesday 29th April 2025
- H1 2025 revenue: Thursday 24th July 2025
- H1 2025 results: Thursday 25th September 202 5
This schedule is provided for informational purposes and is subject to change if necessary.
