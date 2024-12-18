Anzeige
WKN: A14XDG | ISIN: FR0012872141 | Ticker-Symbol: 6XW
Frankfurt
18.12.24
08:04 Uhr
5,720 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JACQUES BOGART SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JACQUES BOGART SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6605,94019:41
Actusnews Wire
18.12.2024 17:53 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GROUPE BOGART: 2025 FINANCIAL AGENDA

Finanznachrichten News

PRESS RELEASE

18 December 2024

Bogart (Euronext Paris - Compartiment B - FR0012872141 - JBOG) specialised in the creation, manufacture and marketing of luxury perfumes and cosmetics, announces its provisional schedule for financial publications for the year 2025. The publications will take place after the close of the Euronext market.

  • 2024 revenue: Thursday 6th February 2025
  • 2024 annual results: Tuesday 29th April 2025
  • H1 2025 revenue: Thursday 24th July 2025
  • H1 2025 results: Thursday 25th September 202 5

This schedule is provided for informational purposes and is subject to change if necessary.

Group website www.groupe-bogart.com

CONTACTS

BOGART

contact@jbogart.com

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 55 55

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Investor relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Media Relations

Manon CLAIRET
mclairet@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZlvYpVmaZyblXBuZpponJVlb29hk2aWZ2nIlWZtlMeYnJtllJhnaZuYZnFql2Zs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89216-pr_financial-agenda-2025-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
