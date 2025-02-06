PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini (CAP.PA) Thursday announced that it has renewed its collaboration with Peugeot Sport to further develop the PEUGEOT 9X8 Hypercar, which competes in the FIA World Endurance Championship.The partnership continues to focus on leveraging artificial intelligence and data-driven insights to boost the car's performance while also expanding efforts to reduce Peugeot Sport's carbon footprint.Capgemini has previously developed an advanced data engineering platform that analyzes information from both real and simulated races, factoring in variables such as drivers, circuits, and race conditions. A customized AI model, integrated into the 9X8's onboard computer, enables real-time decision-making and adjustments to optimize performance on the track.CAP.PA closed Thursday's trading at 178.50 euros on the Paris Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX