Canada Nickel hat bedeutende regionale Bohrergebnisse bekannt gegeben, darunter das beste bisher entdeckte Nickelbohrloch bei Midlothian. Skeena Gold & Silver kündigt eine strategische Investition in TDG Gold Corp. an. Trumps Priorisierung der Ressourcenentwicklung in Alaska könnte U.S. GoldMining beflügeln. Calibre Mining hat seine 1 Millionste Unze Gold in Nicaragua produziert und ist noch lange nicht fertig. Southern Cross Gold Consolidated veröffentlichte zwei Bohrungen, die mehrere wichtige Entwicklungen markieren, die das bedeutende Potenzial des Projekts erhöhen. Unternehmen im Überblick: U.S. GoldMining Inc ? https://www.usgoldmining.us ISIN: US90291W1080 , WKN: A3D7H8 , FRA: Q0G.F Weitere Videos von U.S. GoldMining Inc ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/us-goldmining-inc/ Calibre Mining Corp. ? https://www.calibremining.com/ ISIN: CA13000C2058 , WKN: A2N8JP , FRA: WCLA.F , TSX: CXB.TO Weitere Videos von Calibre Mining Corp. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/calibre-mining-corp/ Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://canadanickel.com/ ISIN: CA13515Q1037 , WKN: A2P0XC , FRA: 4E0.F , TSXV: CNC.V , Valor: 52798185 Weitere Videos von Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/canada-nickel-company-inc/ Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. ? https://www.southerncrossgold.com/ ISIN: CA8426851090 , WKN: A40QY8 , FRA: MV3.F , TSX: SXGC.TO , ASX: SX2 Weitere Videos von Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/southern-cross-gold-consolidated-ltd/ Skeena Gold & Silver Ltd. ? https://skeenagoldsilver.com/ ISIN: CA83056P7157 , WKN: A3CRER , FRA: RXF.F , TSXV: SKE.V , Valor: 38809820 Weitere Videos von Skeena Gold & Silver Ltd. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/skeena-gold-silver-ltd/