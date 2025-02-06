Canada Nickel has announced significant regional drill results, including the best nickel drill hole discovered to date at Midlothian. Skeena Gold & Silver announces a strategic investment in TDG Gold Corp. Trump's prioritization of Alaska's resource development could give U.S. GoldMining wings. Calibre Mining has produced its 1 millionth ounce of gold in Nicaragua and is far from finished. Southern Cross Gold Consolidated released two holes, which mark several key developments that increase the significant potential of the project. Company overview: U.S. GoldMining Inc ? https://www.usgoldmining.us ISIN: US90291W1080 , WKN: A3D7H8 , FRA: Q0G.F More videos about U.S. GoldMining Inc ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/us-goldmining-inc/ Calibre Mining Corp. ? https://www.calibremining.com/ ISIN: CA13000C2058 , WKN: A2N8JP , FRA: WCLA.F , TSX: CXB.TO More videos about Calibre Mining Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/calibre-mining-corp/ Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://canadanickel.com/ ISIN: CA13515Q1037 , WKN: A2P0XC , FRA: 4E0.F , TSXV: CNC.V , Valor: 52798185 More videos about Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/canada-nickel-company-inc/ Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. ? https://www.southerncrossgold.com/ ISIN: CA8426851090 , WKN: A40QY8 , FRA: MV3.F , TSX: SXGC.TO , ASX: SX2 More videos about Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/southern-cross-gold-consolidated-ltd/ Skeena Gold & Silver Ltd. ? https://skeenagoldsilver.com/ ISIN: CA83056P7157 , WKN: A3CRER , FRA: RXF.F , TSXV: SKE.V , Valor: 38809820 More videos about Skeena Gold & Silver Ltd. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/skeena-gold-silver-ltd/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Nickel Silber Silver Development Production Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV