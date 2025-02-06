Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Cosmoprof North America Miami Successfully Concluded Its Second Edition, Building on First-Year Momentum

With approximately 19,000 attendee visits and 900 exhibitors, Cosmoprof North America Miami's second edition highlights the growing global demand for beauty.

The second edition of Cosmoprof North America Miami successfully concluded, marking another significant milestone for the event, which maintained the momentum of its inaugural year. The three-day event, held from January 21-23, attracted approximately 19,000 visits from 115 countries, firmly establishing Cosmoprof North America Miami as a premier global beauty event. The sustained high turnout further underscores the growing demand for two major North American events to meet the evolving needs of the beauty industry.

With nearly 900 exhibitors from 49 countries showcasing innovations across various categories, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care, nails, and the entire beauty supply chain, the event saw a 28% increase in exhibitors compared to the previous year. This growth reflects the rising demand from both established brands and emerging startups eager to present their latest offerings to domestic and international audiences comprised of retailers, distributors, brands, and more. The show demonstrated the growth of the Cosmopack and hair sectors while demonstrating the ongoing popularity of skin care, including notable ingredients like exosomes and LED devices for the hair, face, and body. Additionally, fragrance emerged as a standout feature, with a significant increase in the number of brands represented.

"We're thrilled to see that the second edition of Cosmoprof North America Miami has not only sustained the energy and dynamism of the launch edition but has truly established itself as an essential event for the beauty industry," declared Antonio Bruzzone, Chief Executive Officer of BolognaFiere Group.

A key highlight of this year's event was the continued increase in the number of countries represented, with attendees from around the world coming together to explore the latest trends, innovations, and opportunities within the beauty sector. Notably, 70% of attendees were identified as having significant buying influence, underscoring the event's role as a vital hub for business development and networking.

Liza Rapay, VP, Head of Cosmoprof North America & Founder of Beauty New York, stated, "We've seen significant growth in both the number of exhibitors and the diversity of international attendees, which speaks volumes about the event's global relevance and the strength of the U.S. beauty market."

As the beauty industry evolves at an unprecedented pace, Cosmoprof North America is committed to supporting its growth and fostering valuable connections. Looking ahead, the next edition of Cosmoprof North America will take place in Las Vegas, bringing together even more global participants for its highly anticipated 22nd edition.

"The overwhelmingly positive feedback we've received in Miami confirms that the improvements we've made have resonated well with our community, and we are already looking forward to our second U.S. event in Las Vegas this July," said Leslie Perry, Executive Director of the Professional Beauty Association.

Cosmoprof North America's third showcase in Miami Beach is scheduled for January 27-29, 2026, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The 22nd edition of Cosmoprof North America in Las Vegas will return to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center from July 15-17, 2025.

Learn more about Cosmoprof North America at https://cosmoprofnorthamerica.com and register for the next event at https://www.compusystems.com/servlet/ar?evt_uid=392.

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services, and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Boating, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Fashion and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit: WWW.INFORMAMARKETS.COM.

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organizer in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art, and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2024 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 248,000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, and 3.012 exhibitors from 69 countries. Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2054 is scheduled from March 20 to 23, 2025, in Bologna - Italy. Cosmoprof's B2B format is constantly able to support companies and stakeholders in their business all over the world with specific tools and initiatives adapted to each market. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof Asia, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN. For more information, please visit: WWW.COSMOPROF.COM.

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is dedicated to advocating and fighting for the rights and professionalism of the beauty industry, and is committed to the long-term success of beauty professionals and the businesses that employ and support them. As the largest and most inclusive trade organization representing the entire beauty industry, PBA advocates for legislation on behalf of the industry, including such things as fighting against deregulation. PBA also provides curated resources to empower members, including education, business tools and resources, curated healthcare and insurance options, exclusive events, charitable initiatives, scholarships, networking opportunities and proprietary reports and data. Members include manufacturers, distributors, salons, spas, schools, independent practitioners, students, and industry suppliers. For more information on membership, please visit: WWW.PROBEAUTY.ORG/JOIN.

