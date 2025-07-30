Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025
INFORMA PLC
Frankfurt
29.07.25 | 08:06
9,800 Euro
-2,97 % -0,300
30.07.2025 06:54 Uhr
Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets: Furniture China 2025 & Maison Shanghai: Shaping Tomorrow's Furniture World

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 9 to 13, 2025, the global furniture industry will gather in Shanghai Pudong for the landmark 30th edition of Furniture China and the newly upgraded Maison Shanghai.

Jointly organized by China National Furniture Association and Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets, Furniture China 2025 & Maison Shanghai will be spanning 50 halls across two venues - SNIEC (Shanghai New International Expo Centre) and SWEECC (Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center) - the dual events will welcome over 3,200 exhibitors and an estimated 200,000 visitors from around the world, featuring cutting-edge furniture collections, design showcases, and sustainable solutions over 350,000 sqm of exhibition space.

Highlights include a dedicated Garden Furniture Pavilion in hall E8B at SNIEC, complemented by outdoor design showcases in halls E6 and famous outdoor brands in hall N2. Visitors will find weather-resistant loungers, modular seating, dining sets, and eco-friendly accessories to transform outdoor spaces into elegant retreats.

As ESG values become integral to design and commerce, the ReMe: ESG Sustainability Themed Exhibition (Booth E5D12, SNIEC) presents a visionary green concept space, promotes recycling and low-carbon design via immersive installations and forums.

Running concurrently with Furniture China, FMC China and FMC Premium bring together global leaders in furniture components, raw materials, and manufacturing technologies, offering a comprehensive look at the upstream power driving furniture excellence. Exhibitors from 15+ countries will present cutting-edge technologies, making FMC a key link between design and industrial production.

At SWEECC, from September 9 to 12, Maison Shanghai will spotlight the evolving landscape of design under the theme "Design Infinity". Divided into four thematic zones (H1-H4), it brings together 800+ design-driven brands and showcases concepts across lifestyle curation, original art-inspired furniture, and material innovation.

  • H1: All-in-One Integrated Solutions - from soft furnishings to whole-space design strategies
  • H2: Lifestyle Trends & Emotional Healing Spaces
  • H3: Maison Design Highland
  • H4: Factory Direct Sales

Maison Shanghai will also host 100+ forums and diverse events, including the Gold Idea Design Award, CREDAWARD, Design of Designers (DOD), and the influential Maison Design Forum, providing global insights into design's commercial and cultural value.

The upgraded DTS FurnitureChina App enables online-offline integration, supporting pre-registration, business matching, and 24/7 trade.

Save the Dates:

FURNITURE CHINA
10-13 September 2025 | SNIEC
Full-spectrum trade show for furniture & materials

MAISON SHANGHAI
9-12 September 2025 | SWEECC
Future-forward design, lifestyle furnishing, and factory-direct sourcing

Register now here.

DTS Platform: dts.jiagle.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/furniture-china-2025--maison-shanghai-shaping-tomorrows-furniture-world-302517020.html

