PR Newswire
27.08.2025 11:42 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd.: Mark Your Calendars: The Countdown to Furniture China and Maison Shanghai 2025 is On

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture China 2025 will celebrate its 30th anniversary from Sept 10-13 at Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre (SNIEC), Organized by China National Furniture Association & Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets, inviting global buyers to Shanghai Pudong for an engaging program of sourcing, networking, and inspiration.

As a premier global platform for the furniture trade, Furniture China presents an extensive array of home, office, and outdoor furniture, high-quality materials, cutting-edge designs, and decorative items from over 2,400 leading manufacturers. The exhibition is dedicated to fostering industrial innovation and building trusted business partnerships worldwide.

Maison Shanghai 2025 will open one day earlier this year, running from September 9 to 12 at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center (SWEECC). The event will showcase more than 800 home furnishing and lifestyle design brands, feature over 20 special curated exhibitions, and host more than 100 dynamic forum sessions and interactive activities.

In a milestone year, Furniture China and Maison Shanghai 2025 will not only showcase exceptional exhibitors and diverse products but also introduce a dedicated lineup of B2B programs. These initiatives are designed to strengthen ties with international buyers, demonstrate the strength of China's furniture industry, and foster worldwide business partnerships.

2025 Global Buyers Night

The highly anticipated after-party of Furniture China will be held on September 10-11, from 18:30 to 20:00, at the Overseas Buyers Lounge (SNIEC). This exclusive event is designed to bring together international buyers, industry leaders, and exhibitors for an evening of refined networking in a relaxed yet productive atmosphere. Attendees can expect a stylish setting ideal for building meaningful professional relationships while enjoying premium refreshments and curated entertainment. The gathering aims to provide a valuable platform for fostering business collaboration and discussing emerging trends in a sophisticated social environment.

Maison Design Forum (MDF)

As the flagship forum of Maison Shanghai, MDF is an international platform dedicated to transformative design discourse. It convenes global thought leaders to share cutting-edge insights spanning architecture, interiors, trends, materials, and cultural aesthetics. By integrating Eastern philosophy with global dialogue, the Forum fosters cross-disciplinary innovation and serves as a dynamic think tank exploring design's future. MDF will redefine "modern" beyond aesthetics-embracing humanistic values, technological integration, and social responsibility to shape future lifestyles.

Pre-register to get ticket for Furniture China and Maison Shanghai 2025.
Preview latest news on event website or via official app (DTS FurnitureChina).

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mark-your-calendars-the-countdown-to-furniture-china-and-maison-shanghai-2025-is-on-302539874.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
