Informa Markets: Innovation Meets Opportunity at ISSA Show North America Global Cleaning Event

Education content supports industry development amid evolving regulations while inaugural collegiate sales competition builds future workforce.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / ISSA Show North America , the most comprehensive global event dedicated to cleaning and facility solutions, returns to Las Vegas November 10-13 (Mandalay Bay Convention Center). The annual showcase brings together leaders from around the world to exchange insights and address changes in facility management.

First-time exhibitors make up 16% of the show floor, showcasing innovations across autonomous cleaning, air quality solutions, packaging, waste management and tool accessories. These advancements reflect the industry's transformation driven by sustainability demands and technological progress. Returning industry leaders include Bissell Commercial, Clorox Pro, Nilfisk, SC Johnson Professional, Spartan Chemical Co., Inc. and Supplymaid.

The comprehensive conference program features more than 10 specialized tracks designed to address the industry's evolving needs. Attendees can explore sessions in Business Growth, Cleaning Insights, ESG and Sustainability, Technology & Innovation and Marketing Strategies. Additional tracks include Facility Operations and Maintenance, Leadership, Career and Talent Development, Residential and Spanish-language sessions (En español). ISSA's Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) will also present specialized workshops.

Beyond these tracks, the program offers targeted education through job function, with dedicated sessions for distributors, contractors and facility services professionals at the forefront of the curriculum.

Distributor-focused sessions:

"Robotic Cleaning Devices, Capital Asset Management, AI-Driven Insights & Cyber Security", will discuss equipment asset management, device tracking and processes to effectively maintain cleaning equipment and explore the increasing use of robotics to augment human labor.

"True Grit: The Winning Mindset of Cleaning Industry Champions", will review the habits, decisions and defining moments that turned hopeful entrepreneurs into industry leaders.

Contractor-focused sessions:

"BSC Panel: Selling Your Value Proposition & Building Customer Loyalty", delves into strategies for presenting value proposition effectively and fostering customer loyalty.

"Healthcare Cleaning: A Specialized Discipline" highlights why cleaning in healthcare environments is fundamentally different, focusing on infection control, regulatory compliance and patient safety.

Facility Services-focused sessions:

"Politics, Policy & Your Business: What Cleaning Companies Need to Know", focusing on federal and state legislation and regulations to labor laws and tariffs, what is on the horizon that could impact the cleaning industry.

"Green Cleaning Update: New Requirements, Certifications, Products, Training and More", will provide the updates needed to improve programs and remain on the cutting edge.

To support the next generation of professionals entering the workforce, ISSA Show North America will host the first-ever Global Collegiate Sales Competition: 40 students from ten universities will compete in dynamic speed selling challenges?that push creativity and persuasion to new heights, and authentic role-play scenarios?featuring actual products and services from today's market. Participating universities include Virginia Tech, UNLV, Ball State University, Texas A&M University, Chico State, Idaho State University, Weber State University, Boise State University, Cal State Fullerton and the University of Southern California.

"The launch of the Collegiate Sales Competition at ISSA Show North America represents an opportunity for tomorrow's industry leaders to bridge the gap between academic learning and professional experience," shares Ed Nichols, Show Director of ISSA Show North America. "By participating in this dynamic environment, these emerging talents gain hands-on experience in sales strategies, product knowledge and relationship building that will serve as the foundation for their future career and they will develop the skills and networks that are essential in this sector."

The prestigious Innovative Leaders Award Program returns to spotlight groundbreaking advancements and cutting-edge solutions transforming the global cleaning industry. This year's categories include Environment & Sustainability Innovation of the Year, Hygiene Solutions Innovation of the Year, Automation & Equipment?Innovation of the Year, Business Technology & Digital Services?Innovation of the Year, Facility Solution Care Products Innovation of the Year and the People's Choice Award.

Special Events:

ISSA Spotlight Event and Awards: ISSA will honor industry achievers with a special awards presentation, hosted by ISSA leadership.

IEHA Welcome Reception: Lively evening with colleagues from IEHA to kick off the expo.

Industry Leaders Roundtable: The panel will give attendees a 360-view of the state of the industry, trends in the industry, biggest challenges and legislation that is impacting the cleaning industry the most.

IEHA Housekeeping Olympics: Internationally recognized competition that spotlights and celebrates the frontline of hospitality and healthcare.

John Barrett, Executive Director of ISSA, adds: "As the industry undergoes rapid transformation, this event forges the future, showcasing breakthrough technologies, championing eco-friendly solutions and collectively redefining industry standards around smart cleaning systems, environmental responsibility and operational excellence."

Registration is still open for ISSA Show North America 2025. To register to attend, please visit www.issashow.com .

About ISSA Show North America

In partnership with ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, ISSA Show North America?offers an unmatched conference program featuring over 100 education sessions, workshops, panels, training and certification courses over four days. The event and the association are committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. For more information about ISSA Show North America, visit? www.issashow.com .??Follow ISSA Show North America on? LinkedIn ,? Facebook ,? Instagram ,? X ?and? YouTube .?

About ISSA

With more than 11,000 members-including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members-ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Toronto, Canada; Sydney, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800. Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit? www.informamarkets.com .?

Media Contact

Informa Markets?Infrastructure and Construction PR

ConstructionPR@informa.com

SOURCE: Informa Markets

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/innovation-meets-opportunity-at-issa-show-north-america-global-cleaning-event-1083722