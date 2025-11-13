Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Premiere Columbus 2025 Delivers Education, Inspiration, and New Experiences for Midwest Beauty Pros

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Premiere Show Group, the nation's leading network of beauty industry events and professional education, successfully concluded Premiere Columbus 2025, energizing the Midwest beauty community with two days of world-class education, high-energy competition, and innovative attendee experiences. Held September 14-15 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, the show brought together 10,000 visits of licensed professionals and students alongside 129 exhibiting brands for a weekend of skill-building, discovery, and networking.

Education That Inspires

Attendees explored more than 148 educational sessions led by 80+ top educators and influencers. From hands-on workshops to business development classes, Premiere Columbus gave beauty professionals the tools to advance their careers and expand their craft. Main Stage presentations from Wayne Tuggle, Candy Shaw, Kell Grace, Danny Amorim, and Kirsty Meakin energized audiences, while CE-certified courses from Monique Waters of Wu Aesthetics Academy and Jaime Schrabeck of Precision Nails allowed licensed professionals to meet continuing education requirements.

"I truly think Premiere Columbus is a major event for our city," said Zhana, a cosmetology student from Ohio. "You get to discover so many new products, meet brands, attend classes, connect with people - everything is super interesting. I felt like I learned so much, yet at the same time, I didn't get to see everything. It was such a great experience!"

Competitions Showcase Skill and Creativity

Adding to the show's high-energy atmosphere, the Ultimate Barber Battle powered by L3VEL3 and sponsored by JRL took over the Main Stage on Monday. Barbers from across the region competed in a live showdown celebrating creativity, precision, and technical mastery-drawing enthusiastic crowds and spotlighting the next generation of barbering talent. Antoine Lewis Hardie earned first place, with every competitor gaining visibility and high-value tools to enhance their craft.

A Dynamic Exhibit Floor

The exhibit hall featured 129 professional beauty brands, offering product demos, hands-on learning, and event-only promotions. Attendees engaged directly with brands including Chi by Farouk, Wahl, JRL, Malibu C, Johnny B, Kell Grace, Duomo Pro, Boulevard, Glownar Aesthetics, Hale Cosmeceuticals, Procell, Fierce Hair Extensions, Rude Cosmetics, LeChat, Izutech, and Martini Beauty, discovering new products and solutions for their businesses.

New Experiences Bring Energy and Connection

Premiere Columbus enhanced the attendee experience with several fresh activations. Each morning, DJ KICKIT welcomed attendees with high-energy beats in the Atrium Lobby. Interactive photo ops across the show floor and lobby encouraged professionals to capture and share the weekend's excitement.

Attendees also visited The Branded Salon booth for exclusive Premiere Columbus swag and custom merchandise, while Monday morning's Sample Bag Giveaway treated the first 250 attendees to product-filled bags from top brands-including Duomo Pro, Chi by Farouk, Oli G, Izutech, Rude, Jack Winn Pro, Hale Cosmeceuticals, Modologie Face Systems, TOWELHUB/The Shears Depot, LeChat, PureO Natural Products, and Martini Beauty-claimed within minutes and generating major buzz.

Looking Ahead: Premiere Shows 2026

The excitement doesn't stop-Premiere Shows are already planning another year packed with education, inspiration, and unforgettable experiences. Beauty professionals won't want to miss a single event in the 2026 lineup:

Premiere Anaheim | February 1-2, 2026

Registration is Now Open! Click HERE to register.

Premiere Orlando | May 30-June 1, 2026

Premiere San Antonio | August 30-31, 2026

Premiere Columbus | September 28-29, 2026

Each show will continue to deliver cutting-edge education, exclusive hands-on experiences, and unparalleled opportunities to connect with the top brands and brightest minds in the industry. Whether discovering the latest products, learning new techniques, or building connections that last a lifetime, Premiere Shows 2026 will be the ultimate destination for beauty professionals ready to elevate their careers.

