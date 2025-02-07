KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding's Smart Salem centers start 2025 with a new attendance record in January

Smart Salem conducted more than 17,500 tests in January 2025 and sets a new monthly record (previous record was 16,861 tests performed in October 2024)

The centers conducted 17,122 Medical Fitness tests and 588 Wellness tests, totaling 17,710 tests i.e., an average of 805 tests per day

Smart Salem is pursuing its strong and steady growth, supported by the reopening of the City Walk medical center on Monday 14th of October

Paris, February 7, 2025

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development, and digitalization of companies across multiple sectors, announces a new monthly attendance record in January 2025 at Smart Salem, its fully owned subsidiary.

Following a strong performance in Q4-2024 (+33% compared with Q4-2023[1]), Smart Salem hits a new monthly attendance record by carrying out a total of 17,710 tests in January 2025 (17,122 Medical Fitness + 588 Wellness tests), compared with 13,504 tests performed in January 2024 (13,251 Medical Fitness + 253 Wellness), translating into a year-on-year volume growth of +31%.

Smart Salem centers have exceeded an average of 800 tests/day in January 2025 (805), providing over 4,000 tests per week across its 3 centers.

This performance confirms the positive impact of the reopening of City Walk center on October 14th, 2024, which has enabled Smart Salem to recover additional volumes very quickly.

Clément Pacaud, CEO of Klea Holding, comments: "Smart Salem teams keep performing strongly and steadily. The reopening of the City Walk center coupled with our diversification and marketing strategy are important successes and translate into growing footfall figures week in week out."

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

Investor Relation: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relation: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

[1] See press release dated 16 January 2025.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x2dxZ5yckpmXnZ5tl8ZpZpRobZhhxmKVmmibx5dqasfFmW9jl2aVa8nLZnFqnmdq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89924-alklh-cp-janmonthly-record-eng-vdef.pdf