Panevezio Statybos Trestas: AB Panevežio statybos trestas signed almost a 14 million EUR contract with UAB JPackaging for the construction of a manufacturing building in Radviliškis district

Freitag, 07.02.2025
Die Zukunft ist jetzt: Wie die Robotik-Revolution den US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A0B6SJ | ISIN: LT0000101446 | Ticker-Symbol: YK3
Stuttgart
07.02.25
08:00 Uhr
0,470 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
07.02.2025 07:42 Uhr
26 Leser
AB Panevežio statybos trestas signed almost a 14 million EUR contract with UAB JPackaging for the construction of a manufacturing building in Radviliškis district

Finanznachrichten News

AB Panevežio statybos trestas signed almost a 14 million EUR (VAT included) contract with JPackaging, a company of the asset management group TMV Capital, for the construction of a wooden pallet and pallet edging factory in Šeduva Industrial Park, Radviliškis district.
A one-story building with a mezzanine will be built on a 21-hectare plot, the total area of ??which will be almost 11 thousand sq. m, of which more than 9.7 thousand sq. m are designed for manufacturing purposes. The works are to be completed by the end of November this year.
In addition to the factory, storage areas, access roads, a parking lot, outdoor engineering networks, and auxiliary facilities are also planned to be installed.
The project in Šeduva is included in the list of major projects and is considered a project of national importance.

More information:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director

Tel.: +370 618 21360


