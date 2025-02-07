TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (MITEY.PK), a real-estate developer, Friday reported net profit of 105.791 billion yen or 84.23 yen per share for the 9-month period, higher than 77.547 billion yen or 60.61 yen per share in the same period a year ago.Operating profit increased 32.5 percent to 194.478 billion yen from 146.821 billion yen last year.Revenue for the period grew to 1,047.919 billion yen from 926.448 billion yen in the previous year.For the full year, the company expects net profit to increase 2.7 percent to 173 billion yen with EPS of 137.93 yen. Revenue is expected to grow 6.1 percent to 1,596 billion yen for the year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX