WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMETEK, Inc. (AME) announced its Board of Directors has approved an 11% increase in its quarterly cash dividend on common stock to $0.31 per share from $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 14, 2025. The dividend increase will raise the indicated annual rate to $1.24 per share.Also, AMETEK's Board approved a $1.25 billion share repurchase authorization. This new authorization replaces the previous $1 billion share repurchase authorization approved in May 2022, of which approximately $590 million remained available.