Duni Group: Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) year-end report 1 January - 31 December 2024

MALMÖ, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The year-end report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Tuesday 11 February.

TELEPHONE CONFERENCE

The year-end report will be presented on Tuesday, 11 February at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To access the audio conference call, please visit this link:

https://emportal.ink/3WkhdHt

This link allows participants to register to obtain their personal audio conference call details.

To follow the webcast, please visit this link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=7C6C58E7-A52C-455D-86DD-DD63AA2750DE

This link gives participants access to the live event.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com

Katja Margell, IR and Communications Director, +46 76-819 83 26, katja.margell@duni.com

Duni Group is a market leader in sustainable dining and food packaging solutions for the restaurant market. The Group markets and sells its products under primarily the brands Duni, BioPak and Paper+Design, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has around 2,500 employees in 23 countries, its headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom and Thailand. Duni Group is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker "DUNI". Its ISIN code is SE0000616716. Dunigroup.com

